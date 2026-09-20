‘Jalen Hurts Is The Most Disrespected Quarterback In The NFL Right Now’: Robert Griffin IIl Calls Out Dan Orlovsky And Fans For Hurts Disrespect

The Philadelphia Eagles are set for a Week 2 battle at the Tennessee Titans. Fresh off a tough, hard-fought 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles look to get to 2-0 in this early part of the season. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who passed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in four seasons without wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Eagles didn’t miss a beat in the passing game.

Hurts also showed the ability to make the big play despite not having Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots this past offseason. Despite Hurts’ steady improvement as a quarterback and his knack for winning, he’s still often overlooked. And that’s exactly why former No. 2 pick and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Robert Griffin is standing up for the former Alabama and Oklahoma legend.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III criticizes ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky for his disrespect of Jalen Hurts’ accomplishments. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Dan Orlovsky Causes A Stir And RG3 Enters The Chat

Griffin, the former NFL quarterback and now analyst recently took a subtle social media swipe at Dan Orlovsky over his controversial comparison between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike” radio show, Dan Orlovsky attempted to explain why he frequently praises Justin Herbert over Jalen Hurts despite Hurts having significantly more postseason success. Orlovsky stated that when he looks at the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Herbert, “that’s what it should look like. Your brain tells you that’s what it should look like.”

The “what it should look like” phrasing immediately drew massive backlash online, with some fans accusing Orlovsky of using racially coded language regarding traditional pocket-passer prototypes. Orlovsky strongly defended himself against the accusations, calling them made-up.

The Griffin Clapback

Griffin’s response to Orlovsky came via X by directly throwing his words back at him. Griffin listed out Hurts’ extensive career accolades, including his Super Bowl appearances, All-Pro selection, and team records, before concluding with the punchline.

The former Baylor Bears legend believes Hurts “is the most disrespected quarterback in the NFL right now.”

This isn’t the first time the two analysts have clashed over quarterback evaluations; earlier in 2026, RG3 brutally roasted Orlovsky for downplaying a draft prospect by joking that Orlovsky’s take was “was worse than stepping out of the back of the end zone,” something Orlovsky became famous for during and after his time with Detroit Lions.

Fans Chime In

“Jalen Hurts has more Super Bowl wins that Herbert has playoff wins….,” a fan said.

“I’m a Chiefs fan so I’m contractually obligated to hate both of them. That said, the Jalen Hurts hate has to stop and the Herbert glazing needs to go away until he can get at least one playoff win. RG3 is right-rings are what it’s supposed to look like, But Orlovsky isn’t familiar with winning QB play, so I can understand his confusion,” another fan said.

“If Orlovsky actually said this then it’s hard to ignore the racial undertone,” a person mentioned.

“Dan Orlovsky was a best a second string quarterback who famously ran out of bounds in the end zone while being chased. What makes him an expert on what a winning quarterback looks like,” a fan commented.

“Herbert is in fact the proto-typical physically built QB with all the physical intangibles and abilities, except between the ears and what beats in his chest,” a critic replied.

“People are unbelievably, if Jalen never does anything else, he’s done enough… They have done what many are still trying to do.. Super Bowl Champs,” another Hurts supporter quipped.

“The same guy who went 0-16 on the Lions,” a fan said.