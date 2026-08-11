“Black Quarterbacks Are Held To A Standard No One Can Meet’: FS1’s Tanya Ray Fox Says Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson Criticism Is Rooted In Racism

The subject of race is alive and well across sports and with the NFL season about to pop off, the subject of quarterbacks entering the new season is always a hot topic.

The names Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have come up often when different sports publications and shows discuss the signal callers who are under the most pressure this season. Despite having gone to two Super Bowls and winning one, including a Super Bowl MVP, Hurts continues to be the subject of social media attacks, and criticism of his ability.

FS1’s Tanya Ray Fox Says Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson Victims Of Quarterbacking While Black

FS1’s Tanya Ray Fox and her co-host on “The Regulars” podcast say Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are under pressure this season due to one thing: RACISM.



𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: FS1's Tanya Ray Fox says Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are under pressure this season due to RACISM.



"Because of racism. Black QBs are held to a standard that no one can meet."



"These two QBs are guilty for one thing. Being a QB while black."



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/0dVNqdTpJ9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 10, 2026

“To some degree I’ll give them this, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are probably under the most pressure in the NFL in 2026. Because of racism. If you want to write that article, write that article. If you want to say they are under pressure because we live in a very racist society where Black quarterbacks are held to a standard that nobody can possibly meet. While Justin Herbert we can throw off his insufficiencies at any turn,” Fox said. “Because of racism. Black QBs are held to a standard that no one can meet.” “Tanya These two QBs are guilty of one thing,” her co-host added. “Being a QB while black. That’s literally it. That’s why they are always the ones with the most pressure despite being the most qualified.”

Tanya Ray Fox added:

“It’s not just Quarterbacking While Black. It’s Quarterbacking While Black. And not apologizing, not kowtowing to the media desire to see some weird gratitude. Being incredibly likable and charming naturally. Lamar Jackson never asked to be saved. He’s never had a f-ken agent who’s going to feed information to the media and make them feel all special . Jalen Hurts is smarter than everybody in the fucken room and they know it. He has his life made. He doesn’t need the approval of the media. He’s going to do what he wants to do and they hate it. They don’t play the media game of fake humility. And the funny part is they are both two of the most naturally humbling players in the NFL. They just don’t perform it the way the media likes to see it performed. Neither are playing the fuk–n game, going out there smiling and saying thank you. If we’re going to write the article, let’s write about what it really is: The pressure is being Black at quarterback.”

Tanya Ray Fox Points Out Double Standard With Assessing Black Quarterbacks

Ray is pointing out a double standard that has long existed in the NFL, dating back to the days when Blacks were kept from playing quarterback, while white owners, executives and coaches reinforced outdated and false stereotypes about the intelligence and leadership capabilities of Black signal callers.

Jackson himself was a victim of that coming out of Louisville, He dropped to the last pick of the first round – the fifth QB selected – in the 2018 draft. That was after scouts and analysts suggested the Heisman Trophy winning QB would be better served as a wide receiver in the NFL.

So, he’s used to the stereotypes. Even as he’s shattered those, won multiple MVPs and ascended to unimaginable heights, the knock on Jackson is his lack of a Super Bowl. It’s the same legacy killer that Josh Allen and Justion Herbert are experiencing. They just happen to get passes for it once the year ends and another begins.

Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove. Any doubt that he’s a franchise quarterback and one of the best field generals in the game comes from a place that is hard to understand.

Tanya just flat out calls it like she sees it.

Fans React To Claims Of Racism Against Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson By FS1 Podcaster

Anytime racism is used as a defense for poor or unfair treatment of Black athletes, a firestorm of opinion erupts.

There were those fans that appreciated her honest assessment.

“People may not like the messenger but it’s true nonetheless. Herbert, Lawrence, Baker, even my guy Burrow gets passes. Sh-t Kirk cousins still getting signed lol. Why? That man was ass in Atlanta last year,” one fan who agreed with Ray’s comments posted on X. “seems ridiculous given Jackson is sh-t on for playoff failure. I agree that Herbert and Allen skate while Dak and Jackson are sh-t on, not sure it is race though,” another skeptical but open-minded fan quipped.

Others didn’t believe that Ray’s argument was valid, totally accurate or highly thought out.

“Get this white she devil the f-k outta here,” a third fan commented. “She mad corny. 90% of the nfl is black. The fu-k she talking about. And Jalen already 1 a bowl. The pressure is on Lamar cuz he ain’t win a Super Bowl yet.” “Lamar is under pressure bc he hasn’t won a sb yet when he’s had the team and coach to do it and we haven’t seen him play a different style of football that helps the team win instead of getting personal accolades. Hurts is under pressure bc we need to see him be a good qb,” a netizen commented on the thread. “This is a bunch of horse crap and has to be all for rating and trolling for rage. This is pathetic. No one is judging any of the players to different standards because they are black. No one in general cares. They only care about performance. Period,” another netizen insisted. FS1 host Tanya Ray feels that successful quarterbacks such as Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are held to a different standard than white quarterbacks with less acheivements such as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert because of racism. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

The pushback kept coming with fans accusing Ray of stirring up trouble and using race to do it.

“She’s a moron! Both of them are a victim of their own success, and just strictly haven’t been up to par in the last season leading people to believe that decline is eminent. Way to stoke the fire though to get your clicks,” said one NFL fan.

Another asked a question that fed directly into Ray’s philosophy on the tretaemnt of Black QBs.

“Why cant it just be that running qbs are overlooked because they struggle to read defenses and run instead of throwing at the first sign of danger? Running qbs rarely win superbowls and that is just a fact.”

The conversation around the disparities in the treatment of elite quarterbacks is always a hot topic. Aside from racism, Jackson is highly criticized because of his amazing skill set and his obvious “team” failures in the playoffs. Hurts is a winner, but not the high volume passer that fans crave and believe makes a quarterback statistically elite.