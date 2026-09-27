I Ain’t Hear You Say That About Justin Herbert’: Marshawn Lynch Calls Out Media for Double Standard as It Pertains to How Black Quarterbacks Are Judged Mainly Jalen Hurts

Former NFL running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch called out what he sees as a media double standard in how certain NFL quarterbacks are judged. During a recent episode of his podcast “Da Get Got Pod,” Lynch and co-host Mike Robinson discussed the intense scrutiny surrounding Jalen Hurts.

The duo noted that analysts frequently frame Hurts’ seasons as “prove-it” years, suggesting his job could be on the line if he does not immediately succeed. Lynch contrasted that coverage with the treatment of other quarterbacks, such as Justin Herbert, arguing that they do not face the same harsh ultimatums or pressure when their teams struggle.

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch called out NFL media for what he calls a double standard as it pertains analyzing the performance of Black quarterbacks such as Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Lynch Calls Out Double Standard

Lynch, the former Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders star, pointed out that Hurts is often subjected to narratives claiming he has to “do this or do that, or he’s gone,” while other prominent quarterbacks receive more lenient treatment from the media.

The discussion on the “Da Get Got Pod” centered on how analysts evaluate quarterbacks, with Lynch and Robinson questioning whether media criticism places too much emphasis on certain individual traits or narratives rather than team success and winning.

Dan Orlovsky Started the Debate

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky ignited widespread debate after stating that Herbert’s physical attributes represent what the quarterback position “should look like,” prompting sharp backlash over his comparison to Hurts.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike,” Orlovsky was asked why he appeared to favor Herbert over Hurts. He pointed to Herbert’s size — 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds — and arm strength, saying, “I think why you’re a fan of Herbert is because that’s what it should look like. Your brain tells you that’s what it should look like.”

Fans and analysts quickly criticized the remarks on social media. Some argued that judging Hurts against a visual “prototype” overlooked his playing style and accomplishments, while others said the comments carried racial undertones and unfairly discounted a quarterback with a record of winning.

RG3 Offers Rebuttal to Orlovsky

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III publicly called out Orlovsky on X, saying the take was “so bad it’s impossible to defend” while highlighting Hurts’ success.

Orlovsky pushed back against accusations of bias or racism, later appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” to clarify that he was describing a physical prototype — a tall, strong-armed pocket passer — rather than criticizing Hurts’ abilities as a quarterback.

Fans Chime In

When Beast Mode speaks, fans listen and chime in. This time was no different, as they took to social media to share their varying opinions.

“U can search my timeline. I been say’n for a long time Justin Herbert is ass. Haven’t accomplished a damn thing,” a fan said.

“NFL has been racist against great Black athletes since their existence. Ain’t nothing new under the sun,” another fan said.

“I love the snow bunny quarterbacks part,” a fan commented.

“Lynch spitting. Hurts gets a new referendum every September and Herbert gets excuses,” another fan mentioned.

“He’s right. Jalen is held to a different standard for no reason. He’s won a damn Super Bowl and constantly gets rated under all these guys that haven’t won shit,” a fan quipped.