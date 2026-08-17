‘Lookin Like a Civil Rights Movement Leader’: Fans Clown Jalen Hurts’ Aura, Say He Got ‘Chain Mogged’ By Lamar Jackson During Preseason Game Dap

Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are two of the most famous and well-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. They are both also two of the most scrutinized and criticized despite Hurts having a Super ring with a Bowl MVP and two appearances. And Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP who some say furthered the evolution of the quarterback position as a dominant dual-threat.

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Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson Meet & Greet: Both Are On The Hot Seat

The two signal callers both have naysayers to quiet this season and they met for the first time in the preseason opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The starting quarterback didn’t take the field but they did share some words in a brief meeting and dapped each other up after the Ravens’ 25-7 win. The exchange sounded an alarm with the fashion police for some reason, even though both men were dressed in Black tee shirts, Hurts’ bearing the Eagle logo. Both were wearing white caps with thick gold chains around their necks. Jalen’s was more traditional gold and Jackson’s seemed to have a more platinum and robust look to it.

Lamar Jackson 🤝 Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/s4Grtywxfl — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2026

Fans Clown Jalen Hurts’ Appearance Compared To LJ8 During First Preseason Game

For some reason NFL fans came at Hurts and his appearance and celebrated Lamar Jackson’s aura with some saying, Hurts got “mogged” by Jackson.

“Mogged” is internet slang that means to be completely outshined, dominated, or outclassed by someone else, usually in terms of physical appearance, attractiveness, height, or build. “Jalen Hurts dresses as bad as he throws smdh,” one disrespectful fan said on X. “Hurts lookin like a civil rights movement leader,” jokes another fan. “Lamar brutally CHAIN Mogged Hurts,” said another fan, favoring Lamar’s chain over Hurts’ piece. “So we all agree that Lamar could destroy Jalen in a fight, right?” one user commented. “Lamar and a Civilian who snuck on the field,” a netizen added.

Despite his success on the field and in life, overcoming adversity at Alabama to rise to one of the most dependable winners in the NFL of all places, fans always have a problem with Hurts. If it isn’t criticizing his passing, then it’s his appearance.

Jalen Hurt when he throws a meatball sub in the middle of the field pic.twitter.com/S6OTFUFiZD — Nycky Towerz (@NyckyTowerZ21) August 16, 2026

Regardless of how more appealing Lamar Jackson is to the younger generation or the urban sports fan, he’s chasing something Hurts has, and that’s a Super Bowl ring. Lamar hasn’t even gotten to a Super Bowl yet. If you asked him he would surely choose a Lombardi Trophy over being considered more of a cool kid than Hurts.

Crossroads Season For $260M Man Lamar Jackson

This is a huge year for Jackson, as looming over this season are a massive $84.3 million cap hit and an expected long-term contract extension as he plays out the final stretch of his current deal under new leadership. His five-year, $260 million contract runs through the end of the 2027 season.

He has a new head coach in Jesse Minter after years under John Harbaugh, who now coaches the New York Giants.

Jackson’s last contract negotiation with the Ravens was contentious at times and plenty of discussion surrounded his value on talks shows, social media and doubts of his long-term viability was even vocalized by the franchise. Jackson played in 46 of 51 games over the next three seasons, with some playoff heartbreak. Not Eli Manning tough, but he was available and avoided serious injury.

While an extension could happen sooner, league insiders believe that both sides will wait until after the season to re-assess the situation. So who knows what the future holds for Jackson, but as of now, he says he’s fully bought into the system of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and is looking to bounce back to MVP form.

Will Lamar Jackson Sign New Contract With Baltimore Ravens Soon?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport discussed where things stand during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” Rapoport said that the Ravens are eager to extend the two-time MVP, but he can’t say that a deal is imminent.

“I’m not saying nothing’s going to get done before the season, but this isn’t a question of do the Ravens want to pay him and make him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Like, duh,” Rapoport said. “… Doesn’t mean a deal is going to get done, but at least there is the want to in Baltimore.”

This stands as another element hanging over Lamar’s head as he enters a pivotal ninth season in the league. Despite past success, he is a year older and the new coaching staff will be evaluating him on how he performs now. If they don’t think they can win a Super Bowl with him as he reaches age 30 in January, then he might be moving on soon.