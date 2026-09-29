VIDEO: Has Resurgent Deshaun Watson Officially Ended Shedeur Sanders’ Career In Cleveland?

NFL Week 3 produced some great games that came down to the wire and we saw some elite quarterback play from signal callers such as Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. Bryce Young leads the NFL in passing yards. Matt Stafford and Bo Nix went head up in the game of the week.

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While these stories moved the needle, the NFL world was consumed with the possibilities after J.J. McCarthy, a former No. 10 overall pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, was traded to the NY Giants to replace the injured Jaxson Dart.

One week after his late-game heroics and precision passing led the Eagles to a 2-0 record, critics resurfaced following Jalen Hurts’ stinker in a 27-7 loss to a Chicago Bears team without Caleb Williams on MNF.