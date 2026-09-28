‘He Gon’ Ball. QB Controversy Incoming’: In A Matter Of Minutes J.J. McCarthy Went From Third-String Bust To NY Giants Fans Predicting He Will Replace Jaxson Dart and Win Super Bowl

With the playoffs still the goal, the New York Giants had to make a move to acquire a quarterback who still had some untapped upside, and former Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy fit the bill. Big Blue acquired the former No. 10 overall pick for a 2027 5th-round pick on Monday.

McCarthy’s rise and fall in the NFL was swift. If anyone needs an opportunity to discount “bust” allegations it’s the former prized pick of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2024 NFL draft crop.

Jaxson Dart is out for the season. Jameis Winston is better at locker room management than leading touchdown drives at this stage in his career. The New York Giants are 2-1 and still thinking playoffs, even after losing star pass rusher Brian Burns to a torn ACL in Sunday’s gritty 12-7 win over Tennessee.

JJ McCarthy had a short run with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His recent trade to the New York Giants has fans talking about his potential again. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

In two weeks, the Giants have lost two vital players as they attempt to compete in the NFC East. New York has a winnable slate ahead, with the 1-2 Cardinals, 1-2 Commanders and 1-2 Saints over the next three weeks.

J.J. McCarthy Had Rough First Two Seasons In NFL

McCarthy has dealt with a mountain of adversity that fans and his former organization ignored. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus suffered during the preseason. This seriously affected his progress, as fans became anxious to see their future star take the field. He missed 24 out of 34 possible games over his two-plus seasons due to subsequent injuries, including a concussion, wrist fracture, and ankle sprain. If not for bad luck, he would have none.

Once McCarthy did officially get healthy, the NFL world wanted immediate results, and he needed more development and time to process the injuries, criticism and overall challenges of being a starter for a team with high expectations in the NFL.

His performance was inconsistent, as he completed just 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across just 10 career starts with the Vikings.

Prior to this potentially life-changing trade to the Giants, McCarthy had fallen to third string on the depth chart behind starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz.

The Giants will probably just get him up to speed during the week and then hand him the rock and let the chips fall where they may. John Harbaugh has nothing to lose and he knows McCarthy well through the connection with his brother Jim.

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McCarthy was highly- outed coming out of college, and his biggest attribute, according to scouts, was the leadership he displayed during Michigan’s national championship season under Jim Harbaugh in January of 2024.

Vikings Fans Complain About J.J. McCarthy Trade

After all of the abuse McCarthy has taken from Vikings fans the past couple of seasons, it’s interesting that so many have expressed disgust with trading him for a fifth-round pick. Some have even suggested that he will eventually lead the Giants to a Super Bowl.

“5th round pick? For JJ McCarthy who we got as a 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Is it even possible to make a worse trade than this?” one fan commented.

“Can’t believe we just let our franchise walk for a couple of schmeckles. Genuinely disgusted. Hopefully Murray doesn’t throw any more meatball subs otherwise I want my fries hot and fresh,” another disgruntled Vikings fan posted on X.

“We used a 1st round on this guy,” one user commented. “He wasn’t great, but he is young and has potential. We should be asking a lot more than a 5th round pick. Watch him go become a legendary QB or win The Bowl now.”

Netizens shot back at Vikings fans who complained about the trade, with several blaming the front office.

“Literally no one else wanted this guy,” one fan commented on X. “JJ had zero trade value. They are lucky they got a 5th round pick and not a case of PBR.”

“That trade itself is not bad at all. I’m surprised they even got a 5th. I’d have offered a 7th,” another user commented

“I would say it’s a reflection on the organization to waste a top 10 pick on a guy who barely played over 2+ years and has fallen so far that all you can get for him is a 5th rounder,” said one fan who blamed the entire situation on the front office.

One X post from sports analyst Dov Kleiman suggested the Giants were doomed:

“Yikes: The Giants now have a LOWER chance of winning the NFC after trading for JJ McCarthy, according to Polymarket. McCarthy could be the worst QB in the NFL”

Yikes: The Giants now have a LOWER chance of winning the NFC after trading for JJ McCarthy, according to Polymarket.



McCarthy could be the worst QB in the NFL 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Us4uTAiNbz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2026

This is actually the ideal situation for McCarthy, who was rotting away in Minnesota. Ten games doesn’t make or break a career. The Giants have weapons on offense, and the best-case scenario is this new beginning for McCarthy creates some quarterback controversy for next season.

Giants Fans Are Hyped About McCarthy

This is one move that Giants fans can’t be mad at, because they honestly have no idea how well McCarthy will play. Considering the mood of the team in the midst of two major injuries, McCarthy could be a ray of hope walking through the doors of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and changing the trajectory of his career.

“Incredible how folks are shoveling dirt over a guy who went 6-4 in ten starts while being sacked 27 times in those games,” one Giants fan said.

“McCarthy had 10 starts and went 6-4. Two injuries slowed down his progress. Vikes management and fans were too impatient.McCarthy will stay healthy and ball out for the Giants. Bookmark this post,” one user commented.

“I see a quarterback controversy incoming,” added another observer.