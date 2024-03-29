J.J. McCarthy Will Benefit From One Of The Worst QB Classes In History | QBs Will Rise On 2024 Draft Night, Fall In NFL  

The 2024 NFL draft is about a month away and there are plenty of rumors and smokescreens being spewed. It’s pretty much a forgone conclusion that the Chicago Bears (who traded three-year starter Justin Fields to the Steelers) will take USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

After that it’s a bit of a crapshoot with the Washington Commanders on the clock and looking to add their franchise QB. Most believe they’ll take former LSU Tigers star and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. That would leave UNC star Drake Maye to be taken by the QB-needy New England Patriots.

J.J. McCarthy the Best Of The Worst?

None of these picks are etched in stone, and after hearing the hype surrounding former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller J.J. McCarthy some believe new Commanders GM Adam Peters could surprise everyone and select the national championship-winning quarterback, which would shake up the draft early.



Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (left) could rise into top four picks of a 2024 QB draft class with tons of question marks and bust potential.

Following a promising career which saw him go 27-1 (.964) as a starter and win a national championship, McCarthy put together a good pro day. After being considered a system QB benefiting from great coaching and a loaded roster, his name is being mentioned as an early pick.

The most insane JJ McCarthy throws, a cutup: pic.twitter.com/PNEtl78Yw3 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 23, 2024

JJ McCarthy Going As High As No.4?

Per NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, McCarthy is being considered as one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Jeremiah said don’t look at the late praise for McCarthy as the typical pre-draft smokescreen talk.

“I’m talking to people that are in the quarterback market and teams not in the quarterback market, and J.J. McCarthy is really highly thought of, so I don’t think that’s a smokescreen situation,” Jeremiah said. “I think that’s legitimate, and you have too many teams, there’s too much demand.”

He even lists the Denver Broncos (who released Russell Wilson), the Minnesota Vikings, who chose not to re-sign Kirk Cousins, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who opted to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, as possibly moving into the No. 4 spot via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, to take a quarterback. If they do, it’ll likely be to grab McCarthy.

Why Is McCarthy Climbing So Quickly?

McCarthy’s ascension stems from his ability to step up in big games, and that was never more evident than in three of the Wolverines’ final four games. In wins over Ohio State, Alabama and Washington, he was at his best. For the season he passed for nearly 3,000 yards, 22 for touchdowns, while completing nearly 73 percent of his passes.

He possesses the leadership and that high football IQ that franchises crave, and because of that he’s steadily rising up the draft boards.

In addition, none of the other quarterbacks, including likely No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, is considered a lockdown superstar. A prototypical passer such as McCarthy, with a track record of winning is a safe bet under those circumstances.