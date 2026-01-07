“Lamar Jackson Giveth and Taketh Away’: John Harbaugh’s Career In Baltimore Was Extended By LJ8’s Greatness, Also Ended By Quarterback’s Flaws

Lamar Jackson’s incredible fourth quarter performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that decided the AFC North division title was wasted, but news of the Baltimore Ravens organization firing their head coach of 18 seasons (2008-2025) in John Harbaugh should be music to the two-time MVP’s ears.

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson Experiment Is Over In Baltimore

He’s better off without the 63-year-old Harbaugh whose ability to lead men is unquestioned, but his handling of the generational superstar hasn’t produced the results the organization had hoped.

The relationship peaked when the Baltimore offense, who was steamrolling the league, had no answer for Kansas City’s stout defensive unit, falling to the defending Super Bowl champions 17-10 in the AFC Championship game in January 2024. The loss put an end to what had been a sensational season for Harbaugh’s coalition and Jackson, who secured his second league MVP award.

Jackson has only known Harbaugh, who despite criticisms and an attempted NFL Draft Day sabotage campaign that Shedeur Sanders would be familiar with, believed in the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville enough to take him as the fifth quarterback and last selection of the first round in 2018.

Lamar Jackson of Louisville poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #32 overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Similar to the way Pete Carroll was able to last in the NFL because of his belief in Russell Wilson, and the monstrous success the former Seattle Seahawks GOAT had. Carroll drafted the unheralded and undersized Wilson in the third round out of Wisconsin. The rest is history as they went to back-to-back Super Bowls and should have won both. Harbaugh has been the second-longest tenured head coach to Pittsburgh Steelers leader Mike Tomlin, now in his 19th season leading the Black & Yellow.

Baltimore Ravens released a statement:

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership.”

Emmanuel Acho Says Lamar Jackson Was Gift & Curse For John Harbaugh’s Career

Now LJ8 gets an opportunity to hear another voice in the locker room. On the field. See another style of play. A new culture that he can be at the forefront of. Harbaugh’s presence loomed over that franchise and Lamar’s greatness kept him in control. It became the gift and the curse for Harbaugh, who has been trying to regain the Super Bowl glory that he found with Joe Flacco many moons ago, in February of 2013.

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho broke down the dynamics of that relationship and how Jackson helped Harbaugh’s career and ultimately failed expectations was his downfall.

"Lamar Jackson gave John Harbaugh an extra 6 years in the league, but Lamar Jackson also played a major role in getting him out of [the league]"



– @EmmanuelAcho says Lamar Jackson's poor playoff play is culpable for Harbaugh's firing



“Lamar Jackson Giveth and Lamar Jackson taketh away,” Acho said on his “Speakeasy” podcast with former NFL player T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

“Lamar Jackson gave John Harbaugh life. Remember, John Harbaugh had missed the playoffs four out of five consecutive years before Lamar Jackson (arrived). The Ravens started abysmally, they put Jackson in Week 11, Lamar Jackson goes 6-1 down the stretch. The Ravens make the playoffs. Lamar Jackson saves John Harbaugh’s job. Lamar Jackson giveth.” Lamar Jackson Has Been Mid In Postseason Games

Acho added:

“But Lamar Jackson taketh away, because Lamar Jackson has consistently been injured…and in the biggest moments, including the playoffs, Lamar Jackson is underwhelming. Nine touchdowns and nine takeaways in playoff games. That’s not John Harbaugh’s fault. “Lamar Jackson gave John Harbaugh probably an additional 6 years of coaching life However you have to suggest that Lamar Jackson’s shortcomings in the playoffs is the reason John Harbaugh’s fired.” “Lamar Jackson kept John Harbaugh in the league and I would suggest Lamar Jackson also played a major role in getting him up out of it as it stands today.”

Fans Were Split On Who’s To Blame For Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh Playoff Failures

Said one fan, who is clearly not high on the two-time NFL MVP:

“Ravens fans gonna tell you it’s everybody but Lamar. Got more turnovers than touchdowns in the playoffs with 4 super teams. Lead the league in all pros and pro bowlers and managed to get 3 playoff wins in a whole decade.”

“Lamar didn’t lose even half of those games,” another fan replied. “Their play calling, game management, drops, penalties and defense lost them.” “6 wasted years. Nothing but choking by the QB,” one netizen harshly stated on X. Another reminded Acho that Harbaugh is basically witching jobs, not leaving the game. “Getting him out the league? He has multiple teams that want him to be their HC.

Ultimately, many fans felt that Harbaugh’s style and approach to the game has played out in Baltimore and it’s time for a younger, more unconventional coach to bring out the best in the years Jackson can still perform at a Hall of Fame level. Those moments are dwindling with each failed season, as the injuries continue to pile up.

“Harbaugh had bad time management and game assessment as he aged . Too many times he’s made bad calls and hired a bad DC also starting #77 when he sees him doing bad that’s all him not keeping Derrick Henry in like wtf are yall niggas watching it’s not on Lamar,” one netizen insisted on X. “Let’s see how Lamar performs post Harbaugh with whoever replaces him,” another fan quipped.

Harbaugh will probably be coaching in the NFL next season for another team. Reports say within 45 minutes of his announced split with Baltimore, he was contacted by seven NFL teams, including the New York Giants. There are currently at least seven openings entering 2026.

In the first 45 minutes after John Harbaugh was fired this afternoon, his agent Bryan Harlan said he received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest in his client.



All eyes, however, will be on Lamar Jackson, because the Baltimore Ravens will officially be HIS team in 2026. It might be just what the doctor ordered.