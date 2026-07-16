‘I No Longer Trust Lamar Jackson In Big Spot’: The LJ8 Disrespect Is Often and Early In 2026, With Fans, Analysts and Players Saying Caleb Williams and Bo Nix Are Way Better

Lamar Jackson’s accolades and impact have been well discussed. So have his playoff failures since entering the league and bum-rushing the game with a level of dual-threat excellence and efficiency that was unprecedented.

The disrespect that he has been subject to based only on his failure to win a Super Bowl has social media and podcasters buzzing, with two sides emerging. Those faithful fans who understand it’s a marathon, not a race to greatness and protect his legacy from crazy takes by clout chasing podcasters media personalities. And those who say his skills have diminished and he’s not a crunch time winner.

“— Called a “coach killer”

— Ranked 69th on the NFL Top 100

— Left off someone’s ESPN top 10 QB list

— Left off Colin Cowherd’s top 10 QB list

— ESPN had a segment about his job being “on the line”

This is why Ravens fans are “overprotective” of Lamar,” one supporter wrote on X.

Lamar Jackson this offseason:



— Called a “coach killer”



— Ranked 69th on the NFL Top 100



— Left off someone’s ESPN top 10 QB list



— Left off Colin Cowherd’s top 10 QB list



— ESPN had a segment about his job being “on the line”



This is why Ravens fans are “overprotective” of… pic.twitter.com/Qt4Bya75wO — JacksonMuse (@Jackson_Muse) July 15, 2026

Colin Cowherd Uses NFL Network Top 100 Players List To Diminsh Lamar Jackson

Colin Cowherd’s reaction to Lamar Jackson dropping 67 spots on the NFL Network Top 100 NFL Player’s List, incited some fan reaction.

“I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot, I’m selling my stock…Caleb Williams to me now is a much better QB…I’d take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation over Lamar Jackson,” Colin Cowherd said in a video clip of his comment on a recent show.

“There’s an NFL Network list of Top 100 players. There’s always a player or two on the list that either explodes or drops. Lamar Jackson…he drops 67 spots. Now remember this is voted on by players. Those were his peers. That’s always been his No. 1 support group. Anytime there was criticism about him…It was always his peers. His teammates. He’s fallen off a cliff (in their eyes). He’s in the Bryce Young QB territory,” Cowherd ranted.

Cowherd said 40-year-old Matt Stafford is the only other QB who you can say is declining and then spouted off some negative stats about Lamar’s rushing and sack numbers.

Fans React To Lamar Jackson’s Plummeting Rating On Top 100 List

Cowherd had plenty of support for his take.

“This is part of the problem lamar fans fall victim to…the game is played on the field not paper (stats),” a fan agreeing with the controversial LJ8 ranking said. “BROTHER say what you will about Cowherd, but he nailed this one. Lamar Jackson in a big playoff moment is less trustworthy than a gas station hot dog!,” said another. “I’m actually agree with you Colin. A comeback in the 4th quarter Bo Nix over Lamar “show” more really. Bo has yet to win a MVP. If Bo did not broke his ankle. It would have been the Broncos in the Super Bowl and not the Patriots,” another fan chirped.

Jackson has his defenders who believe the narrative is the complete opposite. He’s a clutch late-game quarterback who has been bitten by some bad luck in the playoffs. Google “Mark Andrews Playoff Drop” in 2025.

“Lamar’s QB rating in the 4th quarter the last 2 years: 2025: 113.6 2024: 116.7 Lamar’s QB rating while tied or trailing in 4th with 4 mins/2 mins remaining: 2025: 141.3 / 123.8 2024: 101.4 / 98.6 Like wtf are we doing…,” one fan captioned

Lamar's QB rating in the 4th quarter the last 2 years:



2025: 113.6

2024: 116.7



Lamar's QB rating while tied or trailing in 4th with 4 mins/2 mins remaining:



2025: 141.3 / 123.8

2024: 101.4 / 98.6



Like wtf are we doing… — Ronrosco (@Ronrosco2) July 15, 2026

“Colin you should be ashamed of yourself with this terrible take. I will be here when Lamar is an mvp candidate this coming season and you begin to switch up,” another LJ fan said.

Jackson may not be posting the same rushing numbers as in his MVP seasons (2019, 2023), but his passing has improved and he hasn’t spit the bit in playoff performances. Comparing him to Bo Nix and Bryce Young though is nasty work.

Has Lamar Jackson Fallen Off?

Despite his two MVPs, with the exception of 2024 when he advanced to the AFC Championship Game and lost to Magic Mahomes, Jackson has consistently faltered in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. He’s not the only AFC quarterback who is considered elite but failed many times to overcome Mountain Mahomes. Josh Allen is in the same boat as Jackson after winning his MVP award but having no big game hardware to show it.

Baltimore is entering a new era without former coach John Harbaugh — who was smart enough to snatch the generational Jackson with the final pick of the first round back in 2018 after a smear campaign about his ability as a quarterback hit the mainstream — now coaching the New York Giants.

RELATED: ‘Had Lamar Jackson, Never Opened Up The Offense’: Fans Predict LJ8’s Career Will Explode With Departure Of Longtime Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

Can Jesse Minter & Declan Doyle Get Lamar Jackson A Super Bowl Ring

Jackson will be in a new system with a rookie head coach Jesse Minter who returns to the organization he served as a Defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. Prior to this gig, he was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2024 to 2025.

To help Lamar achieve that Super Bowl dream, the Ravens hired Declan Doyle, 29. He’s the hot-shot coach and offensive strategist who helped Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears’ offense reach new heights last season.

Jackson is always a polarizing topic and in this ring culture we live in, people will always have something to say until he closes the deal. John Elway, Matt Stafford and others have experienced the same doubts, so it should only serve as inspiration to drop so drastically in poll conducted by his peers. They want him to show and prove. Maybe being compared to Bo Nix and Caleb Williams and others will be motivation.