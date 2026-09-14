‘John Harbaugh Never Had Him This Locked In’: NFL World Praises New Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle For Lamar Jackson’s ‘Explosive’ Week 1 Performance

Lamar Jackson told you that the NFL wasn’t ready for what the Baltimore Ravens offense had in store

“It’s everything you want in an offensive system,” Jackson said in the first week of September. “I can’t wait to showcase it. Defense is not prepared for ehat we have in store for them.”

Jackson came out of the gate smoking in Week 1 of the NFL season. The maligned superstar threw for 324 yards, a TD and compiled a passer rating of 124.2 in a 41-23 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

WELCOME TO THE LAMAR JACKSON EXPERIENCE!!!!



Tune in on @NFLonCBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pZ53Ck3DO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2026

Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes and definitely wasted no time proving that he is still a Top 10 player in the league. Jackson has probably taken more unfair criticism than any two-time MVP in NFL history. The list of fans, coaches, analysts and former players who have discredited his accomplishments in some way because he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet continues to grow as Jackson prepared for his first season without John Harbaugh.

When it was announced that Jackson dropped 67 spots in Top 100 NFL Players List voted on by his peers, many saw it as a sign that he has lost the respect of the league. They no longer saw him as a dominating two-way force but a liability when it came to passing. This is a narrative that became more common despite Jackson having led the league in passing touchdowns in his career and throwing for over 4,100 yards in 2024.

RELATED: ‘I No Longer Trust Lamar Jackson In Big Spot’: Lamar Jackson Dropped 67 Spots In Top 100 NFL Players List Voted On By His Peers, So Has He Lost Respect Of The League?

Lamar Jackson Thriving Week 1 With New OC Declan Doyle

Without Harbaugh, The Shadow League suggested that Jackson would flourish under a new head coach in Jesse Minter. Minter is 20 years younger than Harbaugh, the only coach Jackson has ever known in the NFL. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is just 30 and the new-look Ravens offense has already paid dividends in Week 1.

RELATED: ‘Had Lamar Jackson, Never Opened Up The Offense’: Fans Predict LJ8’s Career Will Explode With Departure Of Longtime Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

On an X post by CBS, Jackson couldn’t help but sing Doyle’s praises after the game, noting how detail-oriented Doyle was. It’s only one game, but Jackson looks very comfortable in this offense and he immediately mentioned the difference in how he is preparing for games under the tutelage of young Doyle, who has eight years of NFL experience under his belt.

“It’s just football at the end of the day. But you know we’ve been preparing, been prepping. Coach Declan’s been out of this world when it comes to details,” Jackson told sideline reporter AJ Ross afteer the game.

"It's just football at the end of the day. But you know we've been preparing, been prepping. Coach Declan's been out of this world when it comes to details."@AJRoss_TV catches up with Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' offense puts up 41 points against the Colts pic.twitter.com/59dkSRM3CY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

LJ8 put up some eye-popping numbers under Harbaugh, but much of the criticism levied toward Jackson came from a collective sense that he was still underachieving. People often question why the Ravens offense wasn’t more explosive considering Jackson’s generational dual-threat abilities.

Doyle got rid of that outdated thinking immediately. Explosive plays are runs of 12+ yards or passes of 16+ yards. The Ravens had eight in the first half and 10 in the game.

“I thought Declan — man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire and did a great job,” Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Doyle’s first play call in an NFL regular-season game was a misdirection play-action pass in which Lamar Jackson connected with speedy Zay Flowers for a 49-yard gain that came just 2 yards short of the goal line.

Two plays later, the Ravens were in the end zone. The offense scored touchdowns on four of its first five drives and racked up 506 yards. They averaged 7.9 yards per play.

Fans See Difference In Ravens Offense

Ravens fans immediately noticed a difference in Jackson’s performance under new head coach Jesse Minter and Doyle.

“John harbaugh never had him this locked in he rather sneak diss him through media,” one fan noted.

“What I don’t understand is why we didn’t sign him to a multi year deal so they don’t steal him next year smh,” one fan expressed.

“Aye man he the greatest,” another netizen tweeted.

No other QB in NFL history can do the things Lamar Jackson does. We need to appreciate greatness while we can.



We will never see another player like him. pic.twitter.com/YNgJjSCt7L — 𝙆am Brice (@kambrice1tv) September 13, 2026

Lamar Jackson On The Road To A Third MVP

Jackson has been swatting haters since winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville, then bearing the indignity of being the fifth and final quarterback picked in the first round in 2018, while some scouts suggested he should play running back or wide receiver in the NFL. That seems like a lifetime ago. Years later, Jackson is entering his ninth season with two years left on an historic five-year/$260M contract extension he signed in 2023.

This version of Lamar Jackson is looking dangerous, and he has the motivation to win another MVP, his first Super Bowl and continue to make analysts look bad as he has done.