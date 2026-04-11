‘He Got a Chip While On The Bench’: Former Kansas City Chiefs Backup Says NFL Has Figured Out How To Stop Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been chasing that elusive ring that would put a bow on a Hall of Fame career that has garnered him two league MVPs and plenty of sensational moments on the field as a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

The knock against Jackson has consistently been his ability to make critical passes late in games and with consistency. Some say it is the flaw that has kept him from winning a ring. That, in addition to his injury history as a result of his dual-threat style of play.

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After eight seasons in the NFL, Lamar Jackson’s game has been scrutinized and analyzed by his opponents. Everyone knows what he does and doesn’t do well. It’s time for Jackson to elevate his game to another level, but former Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu destroyed Jackson in a recent appearance on Emmanuel Acho’s “Speakeasy” podcast, implying that LJ isn’t hard to stop anymore because the NFL has figured him out.

Oh Boy: Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu ROASTS Ravens QB Lamar Jackson saying that the league figured him out already.



"Lamar, honestly, you bring a 5-man rush on him and collapse that pocket, he'll make a play that isn't the best for the Ravens."



😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/VbDi4XIR7E — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 10, 2026

“Josh Allen can make every throw from no matter where he’s at,” Omenihu said. “His arm strength is unbelievable. … I don’t think Lamar has that big amount of arm strength that Josh does. I just think you figured out Lamar.”

Charles Omenihu Says There’s A Formula To Stopping Lamar Jackson: Fans React

“You come after him, you close all the lanes, you five-man rush him and you cover his guys and I think you get it done. It’s been shown,” Omenihu confidently said

That’s certainly not something that Ravens fans want to hear, especially after the departure of long-time head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants. He’s the only head coach Jackson has ever known, and he pretty much let him do his thing, win or lose.

“You get pressure on him, cover all his guys and take away his lanes? O that’s all you have to do? Lol. Isn’t that how you stop every qb?” one fan asked on X.

“The league has figured Lamar out, but not Josh Allen?” another fans said.

“Then he goes on to say that LAMAR might make a play to hurt the Ravens, which I’m not saying is false, but Josh Allen is known for trying to do too much and doing something that hurts his team,” another fan reasoned.

Lamar Jackson Defenders Post Highlight Clips To Prove Omenihu Wrong

Jackson defenders posted clips to discredit Omenihu’s bold claim. They especially didn’t like his claim that the NFL hasn’t figured out Josh Allen but has figured out Lamar. Both have the same number of rings — 0. Jackson’s fans say his team has continuously let him down.

Lamar Jackson throwing touchdowns against a 5+ man rush. https://t.co/LrTCK8Nml9 pic.twitter.com/6XZh2WD8yy — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) April 9, 2026

“I would take this as the gospel if this was Lamar early in his career. But late in his career the last 2 times they lost in the playoffs wasn’t his fault. He did everything to win and he can’t catch or hold the ball for other players,” one fan said on X. “Josh Allen teams lose because he turns the ball over. Lamar has been losing because his teammates are turning the ball over. But Josh Allen is this and Josh is that. Miss me with that,” an X user quipped. “His opinion, not all facts when it comes to Lamar. You have to add context especially last year with a subpar O-line that could not hold the pocket resulting in Lamar to create on plays,” tweeted another. “This guy has been passed around more than a neighborhood smutt,” said one fan discrediting Omenihu’s well-traveled career. “He literally got a chip while on the bench.”

Suspended For Violating NFL Personal Conduct Policy

Omenihu has played for four teams in his career and signed a two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 16, 2023. He was suspended the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the 2023 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out for Super Bowl LVIII. The KC Chiefs didn’t miss a beat, defeating San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to give Omenihu his first Super Bowl ring. Omenihu signed with the Washington Commanders in March.