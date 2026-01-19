‘Why They Acting Like He Got Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer’: Fans Are Calling Out Bills QB Josh Allen After Shaky Performance In Playoff Loss To Broncos

This was suppose to be Josh Allen’s year to finally lead the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since four consecutive trips in the early 1990s (1990-93). Unfortunately for the Bills and their very loyal fans that came to abrupt halt in Saturday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional playoff.

In the aftermath of the loss fans from everywhere chimed in with their opinions on Allen’s performance and the Bills‘ loss in a year where Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson aren’t in their way. Fans didn’t hold back with opinions of Allen in the aftermath of his shaky play in the loss, with many saying they believe he’ll never win a Super Bowl.

Heartbreaking: Bills QB Josh Allen was CRYING after losing to the Broncos in the playoffs…



“It is gonna stick with me for a long time.”



pic.twitter.com/HZvz7a9Cqy

Fans React To Media Sulking Over Bills Loss

Media personalities like Michael Robinson of the NFL Network did all they could make every excuse for Allen, but fans weren’t buying it. In fact, one fan took things to the extreme saying, “Why they act like he got diagnosed with terminal cancer.”

“They really predetermined this was his year and now they wanna cry for him,” another fan said.

“This stuff is worse than the ridiculous propaganda that people were putting out when Peyton Manning couldn’t beat Tom Brady,” a fan mentioned.

“The need to be right. Most of sports media says he’s the best qb in the league and him losing hurts their point,” another fan quipped.

“Talking heads went from ‘he sucks if he doesn’t win this year since Chiefs are out’ to ‘don’t worry baby boy, you’ll be back,” another fan spewed.

This isn't the end. 😎



We're blessed with a young, handsome, incredible husband to our Gorgeous Love Hailee Steinfeld and a loving Dad to Baby Beau. 🎀



There are still so many chances ahead–Watch Out! The Buffalo Bills will come back. 💪🏻



pic.twitter.com/RHOglxzS1s

Jason Whitlock Adds His Two Cents

Controversial sports analyst Jason Whitlock got into a back and forth over Allen’s play with a fan on X. The former Fox Sports employee who recently got into an ugly spat with former co-worker Joy Taylor had plenty to say about Allen.

“No, when it mattered most, he threw an interception. He under threw the pass to Cooks. Cooks had to slow down. I like Josh. I root for Josh. He had four turnovers yesterday. That’s a really bad game on every planet in the universe.”

Whitlock’s comments came in to a fan basically crediting Allen for playing well, which he didn’t.

“Allen did not choke. He screwed up several times in the game- when it mattered most at the end of the game he was great.”

Allen Going Home To Hailee Steinfield

Despite the loss, Allen is set to become a father for the first time. He and his actress wife Hailee Steinfield of “Sinners” fame are expecting their first child in March 2026. While it probably doesn’t console an emotional Allen who could be seen crying at his postgame presser right now, it’s something we’re pretty sure becomes his sale focus with the season now in the rearview mirror.