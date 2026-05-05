‘It’s About My Son’s Name’: Former ESPN Host Marcellus Wiley Says He’s Target Of Lies and He Has Receipts

Former ESPN and Fox Sports host Marcellus Wiley is under fire. The former NFL Live and substitute co-host for “Mike and Mike in the Morning,” who also enjoyed a 10-year NFL career is being accused of sexually assaulting at least four more women. This after three women made the same claims, with the first speaking out in 2023 claiming that the former Columbia football player raped them in 1994. Wiley denied the claims and responded to the initial suit calling it “B.S.”

Now four more women are accusing him of the same thing, and one of those women is a former production assistant at ESPN. She’s claiming in 2009 the former Pro Bowl defensive end used a fake work meeting to lure her to his hotel room, and that’s where he allegedly assaulted her.

Marcellus Wiley, the retired NFL player, sportscaster, and podcaster, is facing newly revealed sexual assault allegations from four more accusers, including a former ESPN production assistant. https://t.co/lcKUY331QH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 29, 2026

Former ESPN Employee Gets Graphic

In court documents she didn’t leave anything to chance with her accusations.

“When we went to his room, Wiley excused himself to use the bathroom. He emerged from the bathroom naked. He pushed me up against the windows of the room so hard I thought they would shatter. I was petrified and believed I was going to be killed.”

She continued, “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop and to let me go. He would not. He pushed me face down on the bed and kept me there with my face pressed into the mattress in such a way that I had difficulty breathing, which made me fear for my life. Wiley held me down and masturbated over me until he ejaculated. Only then did he allow me to leave the room.”

“This assault was devastating to me and I live with the affects to this day. I will never truly escape from that room,” the former ESPN employee wrote.

Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley rocked by fresh sexual assault allegations as ex-ESPN assistant claims she was left 'fearing for her life' in hotel room attack https://t.co/U7tzVnAhSf — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 5, 2026

Another Accuser Chimes In

Those accusations were one-upped by another woman who claims the former 1997 second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills who was drafted to be the eventual replacement of legendary Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, the NFL’s all-time leader in sacks, began assaulting her when she was just 13 years old.

The accuser alleges Wiley began targeting her while he played for the Bills and she was a middle school student at one of the schools he visited. She’s also alleging that he “showered her family with free game tickets and invitations to his Orchard Park, NY, home, home,” and “frequently mentioned his sociology degree from Columbia University,” which led [the alleged victim] to believe he was respected and trustworthy.

The claim then says he flew her to Dallas to see him play for the Cowboys, and there he “shouted at her in a frightening manner and coerced her into sex.”

“Marcellus Wiley raped me on my 18th birthday, after grooming me from the age of 13,” the alleged victim wrote.

Powerful accusations, to say the least, against the former ESPN and Fox Sports host who’s been out of mainstream sports since about 2022. He’s shifted his focus to his very popular YouTube channel that boasts over 500,000 followers.

Wiley Denies Allegations On His Podcast



Wiley took to his podcast to deny the allegations.

”To you it’s about money, to me it’s about my son’s name,” Wiley said.

Marcellus Wiley talks about new claims made by an ESPN production assistant who claims that Wiley assaulted her in his hotel room. Wiley denies everything and says he has the receipts and proof that would debunk the lies and smear campaigns against his name pic.twitter.com/OsxwN6AOvs — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) May 5, 2026

Wiley claims he was blindsided by the accusations.



“For everyone of them I either saw email or communicated with all” said Wiley, after the dates the alleged incidents took place.

He says it’s relevant because he claims the women continued “friendly communications at minimum” with him and hung out with him after the dates they claimed he assaulted them.



Fans Chime In On Accusations

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media and voice their opinions on the accusations.

“Oh those rocks he was throwing at those glasses houses was ricocheted towards his direction, wow,” a fan said.

“Now he about to see how it feels after making fun of Shannon,” another fan said.

“Damn! Dude had a lot to say about everybody else’s situation. Now it’s innocent until proven guilty but where there’s smoke there’s fire,” a fan quipped.

“Wonder will he talk about it on his channel since he always in other ppl business,” a fan mentioned.

“That dude has always been a POS. Hope he gets what he deserves,” a fan spewed.

“Dang he a chatty patty on his podcast..let’s see what he says about this,” a fan said.

Marcellus Wiley has had his fair share of back-and-forths with plenty of his former colleagues in the business. He’s also had plenty of fun at some of their expense, now we will see how he handles this going forward.