After the Cowboys’ 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping Dallas to a 4-6 record as their playoff hopes took a major hit, Jemele Hill took to X to not only celebrate the Cowboys loss, but re-post a resurfaced 1957 photograph showing then‑14‑year‑old Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a crowd of white students blocking six African American students from entering North Little Rock High School.

Following a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers on Sunday that sank the team’s record to 4-6. Jemele Hill rubbed it in by basking in the loss and posting an old photo of Jerry Jones appearing to be on the wrong side of racial history. (Screenshot

Jemele Hill Rubs Cowboys’ Loss In With Old Photo Of Jerry Jones & North Little Rock Six

“Love handing the Cowboys an L,” Hill captioned above the photo, which first resurfaced back in November of 2022, when The Washington Post published a story featuring the photo.

At the time, Jones responded to the photo, saying he did not participate in blocking the Black students from entering or participating in any of the heinous harassment they endured from racial insults to being spit on.

The image, taken on September 9, 1957, captures the moment the “North Little Rock Six” — Richard Lindsey, Gerald Persons, Harold Smith, Eugene Hall, Frank Henderson, and William Henderson — attempted to enter all‑white North Little Rock High School.

They were met by a large group of white students, including Jones. Moments later, the students were shoved down stairs and onto the sidewalk, where police intervened. The school was not desegregated until 1964.

Jones faced some backlash from the Black community, but most used his success, the money that he has paid his Black NFL players and his popularity as a way to support his story that it was just “childish curiosity” that placed him prominently in a photo of that sad day in history. Jones denied any participation in the racism that defined the day.

While the NFL and Jones were happy to quickly move past any controversy caused by the photo and get back to the business of making billions, Hill hasn’t forgotten it.

The image, taken on September 9, 1957, captures the moment the “North Little Rock Six” — Richard Lindsey, Gerald Persons, Harold Smith, Eugene Hall, Frank Henderson, and William Henderson — attempted to enter all‑white North Little Rock High School. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among the white kids blocking the Black kids’ entrance into the school but says he was just a curious bystander. (Screenshot/Twitter/@jemelehill)

Fans Defend Jerry Jones’ 1957 Photo During School Desegregation In Arkansas

The former ESPN host’s X post incited some backlash, particularly from those who have attributed her success to being a master race-baiter

“Look everyone I made it racial….again,” one user wrote in the comments.

“This old debunked sh*t again,” one netizen clapped back against Hill. “She will do and say anything for racism tokens.”

“Jerry can’t possibly be racist…he has overpaid more black men than anybody in American history!” another fan quipped.

“He was born in the town and grew up in that social environment. Congratulations on having your entire worldview formed by age 15. Dolt,” one Cowboys fan struck back at Hill.

“Oh no?! He was……there! Lol what exactly was he doing wrong?” said one fan who attempted to make light of how serious the situation was.

“Was Jerry Jones not supposed to be there? What did Jerry Jones do that was wrong in this picture?” expressed one netizen.

Most Cowboys fans were understandably protective of Jones and lashed out at Hill with disparaging insults and staunch defenses of Jones’ actions. It’s a post that has accumulated nearly 450K views since it was posted on Sunday evening, and infuriated way more Cowboys fans who were already suffering from the loss. Since the departure of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense has plummeted. In the loss to the 49ers, Dallas allowed 11 explosive plays, including multiple 60+ yard touchdowns, and failed to generate a turnover.

LeBron James Stopped Being A Dallas Cowboys Fan Because Of Jerry Jones

Not everyone feels the same about Jones since that photo emerged. At the time, LeBron James was very vocal about why he stopped being a Dallas Cowboys fan. When asked about the photo, James addressed the media. He also called out a double standard dating back to Jones’ attitudes towards players kneeling during the anthem.

“When I watch Kyrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” James said at the press conference. “And I feel like, as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker.

“It’s asked about every single day,” James continued. “But it seems like, to me, that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo; and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it; but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

RELATED: Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James Criticism About His 1957 Photo | Jones Wants No Smoke

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and fans pull out every excuse possible to debunk any suggestion that Jerry Jones participated in racist behavior or ended up on the wrong side of history. Hill was intentionally agitating Cowboys fans who continue to make excuses for the failures of their teams under owner Jerry Jones.