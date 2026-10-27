‘Did He Throw Up the X?’: Former Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Arrested at Gunpoint in Front of Daughters Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Texas

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant is speaking out about a road-rage confrontation in Southlake, Texas, after two drivers allegedly cut him off. Bryant said the two men were “horse playing” and honking at each other in traffic before one suddenly cut him off near a green light.

Bryant, a former Oklahoma State standout and Dallas Cowboys star, said he pulled into the parking lot of Chiloso Mexican Bistro in Southlake to confront the men about driving safely. The restaurant is near Southlake Carroll High School, where his son plays football. According to reports, the confrontation then escalated.

Dez Bryant spoke out about a road rage and traffic confrontation in Southlake, Texas, after two drivers allegedly cut him off when he was dricing with his daughters, and then police arrested them at gunpoint. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Threats and Insults Tossed Around

After confronting the two men, Bryant acknowledged knocking a phone out of one man’s hand during an argument that escalated. He also alleged that one of the drivers threatened to shoot him.

The confrontation prompted police to respond. When officers arrived, they drew their weapons, pointed them at Bryant and ordered him and the other men to the ground before handcuffing them in front of Bryant’s daughters.

Bryant received a municipal court citation for “assault by contact,” a misdemeanor offense. He is calling for a thorough and fair investigation, arguing that the police response was one-sided.

Bryant With a Message for the Police

Bryant repeatedly characterized his actions as self-defense. Under Texas law, whether the use of force is justified depends on the circumstances, including whether a person reasonably believed force was immediately necessary to protect against another person’s use or attempted use of unlawful force.

The Southlake resident and community activist addressed the incident, emphasizing the importance of fairness and a thorough review of the facts.

“My reputation means everything to me. Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody with respect,” Bryant said. “Do your due diligence on what’s actually going on.”

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Fans Chime In

Despite Bryant’s account of the incident, fans had plenty to say about the confrontation and its aftermath.

“Did he throw up the X”, a fan said.

“I remember when he was on the Cowboys, the team paid people to babysit him,” another fan said.

“Laying on the ground like he fumbled the game away,” a fan commented.

“So, you are saying Dez caught it?,” another fan joked.

“I love this for Dez Bryant,” a fan mentioned.

“LMFAO all that cooning did nothing for him I’m crying,” another fan said.

“Leave Dez alone. He’s been an upstanding Southlake resident. SLK police need to deal with the reckless drivers,” a fan quipped.

Bryant Played Eight Seasons in Dallas

Drafted by the Cowboys with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant played his first eight seasons with Dallas, earning three Pro Bowl selections and first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He finished his Cowboys career with 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 receiving touchdowns.