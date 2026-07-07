‘That’s a Whole Lot of Angel Reese She’s Carrying’: Revealing Video Is Used to Explain to Outraged Dez Bryant Why Dianna Russini’s Husband Is Still Taking Her on Luxury Cruises

Former veteran NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen on a luxury cruise with her Shake Shack executive husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, and their two sons. Russini lost her job with The Athletic after an apparent affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was exposed, including several rendezvous between the reporter and coach and moments of affection captured via video surveillance.

RELATED: ‘He Threw It All Away For a Mousey Looking 4.57′: Fans Roast Mike Vrabel While The Athletic Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over Dianna Russini Scandal

It was undoubtedly an embarrassing moment for her husband, Kevin, but the couple continues to press on and show the world that they are still a family and in love.

Dez Bryant Bashes Video Of Dianna Russini, Husband & Sons On Luxury Cruise

In a recent video that is going viral, Russini is seen holding her baby boy and dancing around the pool area in a tight-fitting one piece bathing suit, as her husband slowly lingers behind her. Page Six obtained exclusive photos and video of Russini and her family in the pool area of the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas cruise on July 4.

I honestly wanna know what’s going through his head…because ain’t no fucking way… https://t.co/JavgXXzqeG — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 6, 2026

The former star NFL media member reportedly showed her husband affection, even blowing him “a kiss at one point across the pool.”

The happy couple shocked the internet, and apparently angered a few people, including former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant. Bryant took to his social media account to object:

“I honestly wanna know what’s going through his head…because ain’t no f*cking way…,” Bryant captioned under a repost of the New York Post’s video. Fans Help Dez Bryant Understand Why Dianna Russini & Husband Still Together

There were fans who thought Goldschmidt was either whipped, willingly staying in a messy situation because he likes that kind of thing or being strategic for the kids.

“The kids. He’s staying for the kids. Some men care more about their children then they do their own happiness. The tell will be what he does when the kids grow up and move out,” one fan said.

“Bro should just make it an open marriage and start smashing other women. It’s a lose-lose situation. Unfortunately, in this day and age, this is what we men experience,” another sympathized.

Blame It On Angel Reese

There were those fans who felt that Goldschmidt is in no position to leave his wife.

“She was making $1.5m+ a year. My man ain’t willingly divorcing that,” one user suggested in the comments.

“He has to prove infidelity unfortunately. Pictures that people sniped of them can’t be the only evidence since they are considered coworkers,” another fan said.

“Did you see those cheeks??? “said one fan in admiration of Russini’s fits…That’s a whole lot of Angel Reese that she is carrying.”

This latest sighting shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The couple were shown embracing and kissing in front of their home on Mother’s Day. They seem to play it up really well for the cameras, regardless of how anyone thinks they should be communicating.

Heartwarming: Former NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen kissing her husband on Mother’s Day.



This is the first time the pair have been spotted together since the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal went public.



True love is so special 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/a1fmUqeMZD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2026

Male Fans Disgusted By Photo Of Dianna Russini Kissing Husband On Mother’s Day

Fans were in shock considering what Russini had put her husband through, not only recently, but during her years-long relationship with an NFL football coach that she covered professionally. Some labeled Goldschmidt as the world’s biggest simp. Others had some respect for the couple trying to pull themselves out of the mud and showing a united front.

“If this douche is going to stay with her after all this, he’s either dumber than a box of rocks or he’s had a side piece too. They deserve each other,” one fan quipped on X.

Bryant doesn’t like any of it one bit. Naturally, other men will have plenty to say about how Goldschmidt is handling his marriage after the embarrassment he had to endure when the scandal was first circulating and the way some feel Russini is possibly using him for publicity in preparation of a comeback.