‘White Men Are More Forgiving When Women Cheat On Them’: Fans Are Confused and Outraged After Photos Of Dianna Russini Kissing Husband On Mother’s Day Surface

Men across America are outraged and expressed it on social media when former NFL reporter Dianna Russini was photographed kissing her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, on Mother’s Day in their first public outing since the revelation of an apparent years-long affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Heartwarming: Former NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen kissing her husband on Mother’s Day.



This is the first time the pair have been spotted together since the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini scandal went public.



True love is so special 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/a1fmUqeMZD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2026

Male Fans Disgusted By Photo Of Dianna Russini Kissing Husband

Fans were in shock considering what Russini had put her husband through, not only recently, but during her years-long relationship with an NFL football coach that she covered professionally. Some labeled husband Kevin Goldschmidt as the world’s biggest simp. Others had some respect for the couple trying to pull themselves out of the mud and showing a united front.

“If this douche is going to stay with her after all this, he’s either dumber than a box of rocks or he’s had a side piece too. They deserve each other,” one fan said.

Some women presented the scenario as a racial issue.

“White men are more forgiving when their women cheat on them,” one user said. “Just a man keeping up appearances for his kid,” another suggested.

Some Fans Impressed By Russini Having Affair & Keeping Husband

“Everybody is down on Russini, but her husband it seems. Big Pimpin’ for sure,” one fan commented with applause emojis.

“She was cheating on him while pregnant with her child,” one bothered netizen noted.

“Russini is a boss. The Cardi B of NFL reporters. She has her cake and eat it to,” another user commented on Threads.

“I swear these guys have a kink for it or were also cheating. One doesn’t simply just stay in a relationship like this unless their hands were also dirty, they are truly just that down bad, or they actually like it,” one baffled fan said.

“Ngl he does look like a cuck so I guess it makes sense…..poor guy he never got that mental disability checked out shame on his parents and shame on his community and friends for not helping him out when he needed to get help on not being a cuck anymore shame shame UH SHAME,” another commented.

“Her husband is a WEAK coward to stay with that sl*t,” replied a third fan. “Staying in a bad marriage for the kids sake is horrible parenting. The kids observe a bad marriage and think that being in a bad marriage or bad relationship is normal. Stupid people stay in bad marriages!,” said one netizen.

“What we didn’t see is five minutes later she was on the phone with Mike Vrabel, probably,” joked another.

Russini Risked It All For Affair With New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

Things exploded for Russini last month when photos emerged of her holding hands and embracing Vrabel at an adults-only Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Arizona. Both individuals are married with children and initially denied any relationship beyond professional. The initial story was that they happened to be at the same resort while traveling separately with friends.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Vrabel stated when the controversy first emerged.

RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Come Around To The Reality That They’re Madly In Love’: Media Personality Craig Carton Says Dianna Russini Made Playlist Showing Deep Love For Mike Vrabel

Further images of the couple have emerged over the years that made it impossible to keep that story going, so Russini resigned and Vrabel acknowledged his mistakes without mentioning his apparent lover Russini.

Russini’s Husband Also Facing Drama At Work: Couple Staying Together

Meanwhile, Goldschmidt was hit with a setback at Shake Shack, where he’s an executive. The company reported underwhelming first-quarter revenue of $366.7 million, causing the stock price to plummet 28 percent.

The disappointing returns come on the heels of news that Michelle Hook will take over as Shake Shack’s new CFO, effective May 11. Russini’s husband is also listed as an executive at the company, per his LinkedIn profile.

Shake Shack stock crashed by 28 percent on Thursday. Dianna Russini’s husband, Kevin, is a senior executive at the company. (Image: James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Dude is just having a rough run, but he’s clearly not giving up his wife or his family, despite the overwhelming evidence and social media scrutiny.

Despite the controversy, both Goldschmidt and Jen Vrabel, Mike’s wife, appear to have no immediate intentions of filing for divorce. According to a source, the couple is conducting business as usual, still attending their children’s activities together and other family events. With both parties struggling at work and in marriage, they almost have no choice but to try and save their families and lean on each other. Somewhere along the line, stuff went way left.

A source told Page Six: “People in the community have said they’ve been very resilient as a family. They haven’t been in hiding.”

Vrabel didn’t face any disciplinary action from the Pats, but he did reveal a plan to attend counseling during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The franchise issued a statement last month, which read:

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

Russini Pregnant While With Mike Vrabel On Rendezvous

Everything collapsed when images emerged of the pair getting cozy at a bar in New York City back in 2020 surfaced. The backbreaker was when resurfaced footage revealed Vrabel and a very pregnant Russini together on a private boat trip in Putnam County, Tennessee, in 2021.

Needless to say, Russini is in a tough spot right now, although she has been offered some opportunities from friends within the industry, despite her current problems. She’s locked in on trying to at least save her career. And it seems her husband is all for it, as they both have hit bumps in the road. When it comes to cheating and deception, especially in marriages, people get very emotional and passionate about the subject. The story that keeps growing legs will continue to, at least until the first game of the 2026 season.