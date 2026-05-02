‘Why Don’t We Come Around To The Reality That They’re Madly In Love’: Media Personality Craig Carton Says Dianna Russini Made Playlist Showing Deep Love For Mike Vrabel 

The fallout from the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini affair continues. Following viral photos of the two engaged in an extramarital relationship which dates all the way back to 2020, Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic. Vrabel took a short leave of absence from the team missing Day 3 of the NFL draft.

At the time, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year told reporters it was to save his family. Vrabel also acknowledged having difficult but necessary conversations with players and family members. He also made it clear that maintaining focus and avoiding distractions is critical to team success. As the two reportedly attempt to pick up the pieces of his marriage, the shots are continuing to happen.

Dianna Russini Spotify playlist for "Mike" raises eyebrows amid the Vrabel scandal. 👀 https://t.co/WWd1xTtzXI pic.twitter.com/3hctQbZqRC — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2026

Carton Says They’re Deeply In Love

According to radio host Craig Carton, their romance wasn’t some flash in the pan, and he even mentioned a Spotify playlist that Russini created in 2022 titled “Turning The Page” and coincidentally it was made for someone named “Mike.” At that time Vrabel was going through a really rough stretch as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Carton believes you don’t do things like that unless “you’re madly in love” as he claims they are. During a recent episode of “The Craig Carton Show,” he said, “Dianna Russini made a playlist, sent it to one person — Mike! Why don’t we come around to the reality that they’re madly in love with each other?”

“Whatever was going on in their respective marriages, they found some type of connection and the connection was real,” he continued. “Because they both live very public lives, they didn’t know how to leave their wives or husbands, they didn’t know how to tell their children they’re moving on.”

Russini was making some strange playlists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/up2bx7Jhhr — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) April 28, 2026

Jen Vrabel Hurt By Husband’s Affair

Per reports, this scandal has caused significant damage to Vrabel’s marriage which has spanned 27 years. His wife Jen is said to have a variety of feelings about being in the middle of something like this.

According to The Daily Mail, an insider claimed that Jen is horrified after the events. “Jen is pissed, embarrassed, and horrified that this is her life right now. To live through this in the public eye, being judged by friends and family, being judged by people she has never met. It is a nightmare.”

“But as much as the trust has been broken, the till death do us part is what she is trying to make work. And with the trust that has been broken, she is looking to see if Mike can be the man she fell in love with and if he will put in the work to actually change,” the supposed insider said.

Fans Chime In

Russini’s playlist reveal brought out the masses via social media, and fans had a field day with it.

“Nah the Latto track is flooring me Russini was on demon time,” a fan said

“They should just come out and admit they are in love,” another fan said.

“She made a mix tape for her boyfriend. She’s in high school all over again,” a fan quipped.

“Is there a link somewhere to the playlist,” a fan mentioned.

“The NFL draft was that bad that sports networks are focusing on a cheating scumbag coach and reporter,” another fan spewed.

“I tell y’all what – the Internet remains undefeated,” a fan said.

This story isn’t going away anytime soon, and if it continues one has to wonder if the Patriots’ support begins to waiver.