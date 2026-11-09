Linda Cohn Says Dianna Russini’s New NFL Insider Show Won’t Ever Be Taken Seriously Until She ‘Admits Her Wrongdoing’

Dianna Russini has finally returned to the sports scene with a new show called “The Russini Report”, following a seven-month hiatus triggered by an alleged scandalous affair sparked by a photo of Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a resort together.

With Vrabel nine games into the NFL season and facing no disciplinary backlash for his involvement in the apparent affair with Russini that crossed professional lines, Russini, a former NFL lead reporter for The Athletic, begins her journey back to respectability in the sports media game.

Former NFL lead reporter Dianna Russini is back with a new show after resigning from The Athletic behind an alleged scandalous affair with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. LInda Cohn says she needs to come clean about her mistakes or she won’t be able to keep an audience. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It’s been much more difficult for Russini to reclaim her prominence in the journalism game than it has for Vrabel, whose worth is based on wins.

Dianna Russini Is Back With ‘Russini Report,’ But Is She Better?

The video, posted on X by NFL influencer Dov Kleinman on X, opens with Russini dressed demurely and professionally in a loose-fitting white blouse with her neck slightly exposed to show off a necklace with a diamond pendant. She has on blue slacks, with her wedding ring prominently featured on her hand.

“I’ve spent 20 years chasing the stories everyone is talking about,” Russini says, while still images of her past sideline interviews pop up on the screen beside her. ”Now I get to tell them my way. Welcome to The Russini Report. Every week I’ll bring you what I’m hearing around the league. Why it matters. And what happens next. I’ll have guests, opinions and a lot of fun.”

“Join me Nov. 11th at noon Eastern powered by BET US TV,” Russini finished.

Fans noticed Russini’s scaled down look and some said they prefer the old version, which of course comes with a lot of baggage.

“Her aura or whatever she had is gone you can just feeeeeeeeel it no pun intended lol,” one user commented.

“She made the right call wearing white,” one fan quipped.

“Her reports on the Patriots gonna be awkward,” a netizen noted.

“What self-respecting “guests” would come on her show? This is a friggin joke,” said another.

Other fans quickly flooded the announcement with criticism, photos and GIFs of Vrabel, and questions about whether Russini can still be trusted to report objectively on NFL teams and coaches.

However, in a separate interview with People magazine on Nov. 9, Russini finally opened up about the controversy and its impact on her personal life.

“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking. At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare.”

She also claimed the allegations spiraled out of control, describing the situation as a “runaway train” that affected her entire family, including her 94-year-old grandmother.

Russini hasn’t been able to shake the aftermath of an alleged romantic affair over several years with Vrabel. Despite Russini losing her job, both claim that the interaction was platonic and part of a larger gathering.

RELATED: ‘This Is Just Beating A Dead Horse’: Five-Month Investigation Into NFL Reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Alleged Affair Finds ‘Clear Violation Of Company Standards’

Linda Cohn Says Dianna Russini Still Has Work To Do To Reclaim Reputation

While some are welcoming Russini back into the sports media mix with open, arms former ESPN host Linda Cohn took to X to ask, “Who is going to watch The Russini Report if Dianna Russini is NOT open with her potential listeners? She needs to come clean if she wants a shot at regaining trust.”

“There were alot of people who didn’t even know who Dianna Russini was before the scandal with Mike Vrabel. Now that she has got the curiosity seekers involved, people now know who she is for all the wrong reasons. How is she going to keep them after the first show? Because they are going to want to hear her talk about what her Spring was when those pictures came out last April and what did she learn from that,” Cohn said on a recent clip from an episode of “The Linda Cohn Show” on X. “If she was smart,” Cohn continued, “she would share the human side of her that people make mistakes. That she made a big one and admit the wrongdoing. I think she should talk about this with the public. I think it would humanize her. If she can look in the mirror and talk about that to her new viewers. Admit her faults. Then maybe she will keep those people around each and every Wednesday on her new show.”

Russini resigned from her role as senior NFL insider at The Athletic in April 2026 after the parent company (The New York Times Company) launched an internal investigation that concluded in September of 2026 that Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was a “clear violation” and noncompliant with newsroom standards, though it found little evidence that it biased her actual published reporting.

She survived the backlash, holding her head high while seen in public with her husband enjoying life and trying to move on from the scandal. With her husband’s support unwavering in the eyes of criticism and chaos, Russini felt strong enough to jump back into the game and deal with the inevitable scrutiny and backlash that has already come.