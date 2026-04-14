‘It’s the Game Within The Game’: As Dianna Russini Resigns, Skip Bayless Drops Jewels On How Reporters Cross Ethical Lines To Get Scoops

The Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel rumored cheating scandal and subsequent investigation by the reporter’s employer, has once again brought to the surface the intricate relationship between women in the workplace, particularly the male-dominated world of sports.

My full story here: NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic | AP News https://t.co/MyMWdT21nH — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) April 14, 2026

Diana Russini Resigns From Position Covering NFL With The Athletic

Earlier today it was reported that Russini has officially resigned from “The Athletic” in the aftermath of the scandal.

RELATED: ‘He Threw It All Away For a Mousey Looking 4.57′: Fans Roast Mike Vrabel While The Athletic Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over Dianna Russini Scandal

Bayless is a veteran of the game, starting as a reporter and then rising to legendary status as one of the founding fathers of a sports debate television model that now dominates the landscape.

Skip Bayless Addresses Latest Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Developments

On a recent podcast, he addressed the Russini-Vrabel drama and gave some insight into the working relationship between certain reporters and sports industry figures, and how it can easily go from professional to crossing the line ethically.

The caption read: “Uh Oh: Skip Bayless speaks on the ‘game’ between NFL insider Diana Russini and Patriots HC Mike Vrabel.”

Uh Oh: Skip Bayless speaks on the "game" between NFL insider Diana Russini and Patriots HC Mike Vrabel.



"I'm going to talk about something no one talks about. The game within the game. I have seen several female reporters cross the line."



😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/pLfYCSKxKo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 14, 2026

“I’m going to talk about something that none ever talks about and it’s the game within the game. It’s the deal that gets made,” Bayless said. “The unwritten, unsaid deal between the reporter/columnist, in my case, and star player or any player.” “He’s going to say to me basically between the lines, I’ll be available for you 24-7,” Bayless continued. “You can text me. Call me anytime I’ll return your call. I’m gonna give you great quotes. Every once in a while, off the record I’m going to give you little scoops, maybe not bombshells, but scoops about what’s really going on inside this football team. The deal we’re gonna make is in return I want your protection, where you don’t write that negatively about me. If I have a bad game, you kind of gloss over that. If I misbehave off the field, you’re not going to try and run me out of town. “

Bayless Calls Out Women Reporters He’s Seen “Cross the Line” With Male Athletes, Coaches

Bayless says both women and men reporters cross ethical lines at times.

“In my early days I have seen several female reporters have something with an athlete or a coach and cross the line. Early on it outraged me because you were selling out. These women started getting scoops, big scoops because of their relationships inside a team,” Bayless said. “Similarly I have seen male reports/columnists become friends with players and coaches to the point that they socialized and that would outrage me also because I’m not going to cross that line. Because I’m gonna remain completely objective because if you mess up on or off the field I’m going to say so,” Bayless added.

Fans reacted to Bayless revealing some nuggets from his long journalism career that dates back to 1969.

“Skip really said the quiet part out loud The ‘game within the game’ has been happening for years… some female reporters flirt for scoops, some coaches/players entertain it. It’s human nature in a league full of alphas and ambitious media. But let’s be real — if a male reporter did the same, nobody would bat an eye. Double standard or just biology? What y’all think? Is Skip wrong or just honest?” one netizen said. “Skip knows what he’s talking about. He did work with Joy Taylor,” said another on X.

Fans Call Out Skip Bayless Who Was Accused Of Offering Former FS1 Hairdresser $1.5M To Sleep With Her

“I wouldn’t take any advice from Skip Bayless people he tried to pay a woman a lot of money to sleep with him oh by the way he’s married and I lost you is against him still,” a third fan quipped. “i hate how skip was the one to say all this,” one netizen said. “LMAOOOO Skip Bayless calling out Diana Russini-Vrabel ‘game within the game’ got me WEAK Bro really said female reporters crossing lines fr!! NFL Twitter exploding,” one fan said. “No one cares that they r banging issues arise with her reporting and her tampering in order to benefit Vrabel,” one fan attempted to clarify. “They just keep throwing females into these positions,” another fan on X commented “You Little Half-Rican American Mix Nut”: The Joy Taylor vs. Jason Whitlock Beef Is Getting Ugly

Bayless has not been totally innocent when it comes to using his power and fame to cross the line with co-workers. Back when the Joy Taylor scandal broke at FS1 and the former on-air talent was accused by former company hairdresser Noushin Faraji in the FOX sports suit she filed in 2025, Bayless’ name also surfaced.

Faraj filed a lawsuit last month accusing Bayless of sexual misconduct, which included offering Faraji a whopping sum of $1.5 million for intercourse. Within that drama it was alleged that Taylor slept her way into her position as one of the faces of the station and a “Speak” co-host.

RELATED: Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor Are Claiming Noushin Faraji Had “Pre-Existing Psychological or Medical Conditions(s)” In Scandalous Fox Sports Suit

Bayless Denies Accusations, Doesn’t Change His Stance On The Game

Back in February of 2025, Skip Bayless’ team said it wasn’t buying Faraji’s representation of their encounters as accurate, instead offering another possible explanation centering around the claim that “pre-existing psychological or medical conditions(s)” could have caused Faraji the “emotional distress or pain” that she alleges in her original suit.

Russini Releases Statement About Resignation

According to an X post by reporter Rob Maadi, in a letter sent Tuesday to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg and obtained by The Associated Press, Dianna Russini said: