‘Black Coaches Fired. Others Get Second Chances’: Rapper Luke Campbell Calls Out Double Standard With Mike Vrabel And Coaches Of Color

The Mike Vrabel saga continues to grow legs. The second-year head coach of the New England Patriots who also won three Super Bowl with the franchise as a player is in hot water after intimate photos of him and now former New York Times/The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini surfaced.

READ: ‘Male Insiders Have Crossed Many Lines’: Dianna Russini Resigns With Career In Shambles As $17M Mike Vrabel Prepares For NFL Season

In the aftermath of the photos, Russini has resigned from The Athletic and Vrabel is taking a leave of absence to get counseling to try and save his family.

Luke Calls Out Double Standard

During Vrabel’s presser on Thursday the former Ohio State legend was very forthcoming in his intention now that the proverbial cat is out the bag. What didn’t help matters was the release of another picture of the two getting cozy from 2020, bringing validity to claims that the two have had an extramarital relationship spanning years.

Let’s stop playing…



Ime Udoka — FIRED.

Mel Tucker — FIRED.

Sherrone Moore — FIRED.



But Mike Vrabel?

Handled differently… talk of “rehab,” not removal.



Same type of allegations. Different outcomes.



That’s not accountability — that’s selective enforcement.



Black coaches lose… pic.twitter.com/El84F0X8oc — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) April 23, 2026

The situation and how things have been handled as it pertains too Vrabel has many talking, including Miami-based rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell.

Speaking on his X account the “2 Live Crew” emcee didn’t hold back on his feelings concerning the Patriots’ handling of Vrabel versus how minority coaches who’ve dabbled in some off the court drama in their personal lives have been handled.

“Let’s stop playing… Ime Udoka — FIRED. Mel Tucker — FIRED. Sherrone Moore — FIRED. “But Mike Vrabel? Handled differently… talk of “rehab,” not removal.” “Same type of allegations. Different outcomes.” “That’s not accountability — that’s selective enforcement.” “Black coaches lose careers. Others get second chances.” “Call it what it is.”

Campbell believes Vrabel as well as other non-minority coaches should not get off so easily for things of this nature.

Mike Vrabel's demeanor has shifted since he's been under the microscope the last few weeks 😳 pic.twitter.com/xMtaW5cyC5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 25, 2026

“Not the same unk all those guys had relationships with a quote unquote employee of their respective companies or universities,” a fan said. “I’m pretty sure dealing with someone who can get you a coach of the year vote is pretty serious,” another fan said. “Why are you surprised? Ever heard of Malcom X? The NFL is a Marxist organization and in a Marxist organization black people are marginalized,” a fan quipped. “Ime Udoka – Slept w/ a subordinate and allegedly harrased her. “Mel Tucker – Allegedly beat his meat on the phone w/ and harassed a consultant hired by the team to educate players on SA,” one user commented. “Sherrone Moore – Slept w/ a subordinate and allegedly harrased her Mike Vrabel had no harassment allegations and workplace power dynamics were not involved,” another fan mentioned. “Conflict of interest…. if this was Jerod Mayo he would’ve been fired and hit with the firing squad,” another fan spewed. What’s Next For Vrabel?

Vrabel stepping away from the Patriots for a while was a mutual decision by him and the team. He has the full support of team brass and will remain the team’s head coach after leading them to the Super Bowl in his first season on the sidelines.

Vrabel’s initial reaction to laugh at the photos has since changed to full blown accountability as he attempts to save his family.