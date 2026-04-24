‘My Previous Actions Don’t Meet The Standard’: Patriots Head Coach Takes Leave Of Absence To Save Family and Attend Counseling Following Dianna Russini Scandal

What a few couple weeks it’s been for New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former New York Times/ The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Earlier this month Vrabel and Russini who are both married with children were spotted getting cozy at an Arizona resort. At the time the three-time Super Bowl-winning player who just led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first season called the photos “laughable,” and shrugged it off as nothing.

Fast forward to Thursday and what definitely looks like a photo of the aforementioned Vrabel and Russini kissing at a bar six years ago. The photos come just hours after Vrabel made the decision to step away (he will miss Day 3 of the draft) as he seeks counseling.

Mike Vrabel to seek counseling and will be away from the team on Day 3 of the NFL draft, per @MikeReiss



More here: https://t.co/2KpT7CCdsF pic.twitter.com/zPVfqZS0J8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2026

Vrabel Speaks During Media Session

“My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to,” Vrabel said. “My priorities are my family and this football team, in that order. And there is a balance there that I am going to create.” “I’m confident in the people that we have. I’m confident in our preparation,” Vrabel said. “When you prioritize your family first and your job, that’s what’s required. And that’s what’s was necessary. Got a lot of support from everybody involved. So, that’s what I was able to do — and willingly — and I want to do that. “When my family needs me, I’ll be there.”

When asked if he would miss any more football activities in the coming weeks, Vrabel said, “I can’t answer that. I can only say whatever my family needs, that’s what I’m going to provide. I have to do what’s needed of me with my family. So, again, I’m confident that whatever they need, I’m going to provide.”

Vrabel recently told reporters that he’s had some hard conversations with his family, players and others, and that sounds like he’s admitting to cheating with.

Should the Patriots fire Mike Vrabel for his relationship with NFL insider Dianna Russini?



Russini and Vrabel are both married with kids.



…🧐 https://t.co/FMDPMGXuEc pic.twitter.com/m6lffPEdJb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2026

Picture Surfaces From Six Years Ago

According to reports and a new alleged pic in 2020 of the two floating around where the two were seen extremely close in proximity, it apparently happened while Vrabel was already married and Russini an ESPN reporter at the time was just six months away from tying the knot with Shake Shack CEO Kevin Goldschmidt.

Per a witness to Page Six this is how it looked:

“They were kissing and they were all over each other. He had a ring on.”

Do Vrabel’s Actions Warrant Firing?

The ongoing saga about Vrabel and Russini had social media in a frenzy on draft day. And fans had varying opinions on what they believe should with Vrabel now that Russini has chosen to resign from The Athletic.

“Yes. The Organization is bigger than the man. Take action NE. Not the type of person you want as the face of your franchise,” a fan said. “This has become A VERY BIG distraction. He may be gone b4 the first pick tonight,” another fan said. “He brought shame to one of the most respected franchises in all of sports. It will be hard for them to get back all of that credibility,” another fan quipped. “Accountability for leaders shouldn’t be optional. The lack of moral integrity in society is becoming hard to ignore,” a fan spewed.

Other fans used Patriots owner Bob Kraft’s past as to why Vrabel is safe.

“The Patriots owner was getting hand jobs at a viet cong massage parlor and is now worried about the team’s reputation! The Patriots repeatedly cheated to win. New England cheaters,” a fan mentioned. “Nothing will happen to Vrabel! He works for an owner who got caught buying HOs and allowed Bellicheat to cheat whenever! There’s no morals in NE,” a fan said.

While it’s highly unlikely that Vrabel is fired, many believe that a suspension should be warranted. The embarrassment that he’s caused his family is likely already enough, but because of the position he holds he should be held accountable.