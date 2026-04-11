‘He Threw It All Away For a Mousey Looking 4.57′: Fans Roast Mike Vrabel While The Athletic Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over Dianna Russini Scandal

Longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini is in some hot water following leaked pivots of she and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel being caught in what looked like some compromising positions. Russini and Vrabel, who are both married, have each denied any wrongdoing, saying they’re just friends and that the leaked photos don’t tell the whole story of their encounter.

Of the leaked photos one has Russini and Vrabel holding hands, and the other is the two lying side by side on a water raft in the pool. In the aftermath of the leaks, Russini is one of the highest-paid NFL reporters at The Athletic, which is a branch of The New York Times, and with her contract set to expire this summer the timing couldn’t be worse.

Dianna Russini sidelined by New York Times after internal investigation into bombshell Mike Vrabel photos ‘raised additional concerns’ https://t.co/GMOEcBXtft pic.twitter.com/TBC3yqY2II — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2026

Steven Ginsberg Speaks Up For Russini

While Russini is currently rumored to be in hot water at her newspaper, Vrabel, who just led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first season, hasn’t been publicly reprimanded. The embattled Russini has some folks in her corner, and that includes The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, who spoke up on her behalf when the news broke.

“These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” Ginsberg told the New York Post. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at the Athletic.”

Ginsberg speaks to it allegedly being a larger group of friends present, and for that reason alone he feels like Russini, the Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Insider of the Year, did nothing wrong.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/BpPD0ScwBQ pic.twitter.com/xrdqqmgDUC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2026

Russini Suspended While Athletic Investigates Relationship With Mike Vrabel?

While the smoke clears, The New York Times reportedly has sidelined Russini as the scrutiny over her relationship with Vrabel intensifies.

“We’re told the publication is investigating the situation and ‘reviewing her coverage,’ and that Russini won’t be reporting for the outlet while the probe is underway,” the Post said this week.

The tabloid quoted its insider as saying: “After Page Six reached out to Dianna for comment, the Athletic immediately began an investigation.”

Russini And Vrabel Share Same Sentiments

Speaking with the Post earlier in the week, Russini sounded a lot like Ginsberg:

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”

Vrabel piggybacked those same sentiments with his statement.

“The photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

Fans Run To Social Media To Chime In

All over various social media platforms fans gave varying opinions on the matter.

“Doesn’t matter the outcome. Her credibility is completely shot and her reputation is done with the fans. Every tweet she posts for the next 5+ years is going to be a sh-t show in the replies. She’s cooked,” a fan said.

“They got rid of diggs because of a chick why not this goof ball double standard dude,” another fan said.

“Damn, he threw it all away for a mousey looking 4.57. She’s nasty even at 3AM when the bar shuts down,” a fan quipped.

“When people said Vrabel was Russini’s direct source, little did they know. Hes definitely pumping info to her. He’s her main source in the A gap,” a fan spewed.

“No wonder she was pushing the AJ Brown to the Pats so hard the last few months,” another fan mentioned.

“He should get the same treatment Ime Udoka got,” a fan said.

“She gets the inside scoops because she lets her insides be scooped,” a fan replied.