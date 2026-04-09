‘I’m Using My Platform To Call Out The BS In The Industry’: NFL Podcaster Nikki Gist Has No Problem Being The ‘Bad Guy’ To Protect Integrity Of Women In Sports

The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel cheating scandal that hasn’t been confirmed yet has provided sports hosts and analysts with the perfect scenario during a slow period on the sports calendar.

RELATED: ‘Been An Open Secret For 4 Years’: Fans Discredit Married Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel and NFL Reporter Dianna Russini’s Excuses After Photos Surface Of Them Hugging, Holding Hands At Luxury Resort

With Russini’s recent drama involving photos released by Page Six, capturing the two married professionals getting a bit too cozy at an Arizona resort, her predicament has led to discussions about past women in sports and speculation about how they were able to get into their current positions as leaders in the sports talk and entertainment world.

Giants Podcaster Nikki Gist Says She’s Not Like Them

Nikki Gist is a multi-faceted professional who bridges sports media, marketing, and industry advocacy, with a dual presence in both the Giants fan community and the business world.

The outspoken diva co-hosts “Between The Uprights & Hot Takes Hard Lines” and she’s a sports reporter for ONNJ Sports. Giants. Eagles. Jets. Knicks. & Big East Basketball coverage, according to her X page.

Gist took to X to immediately to distinguish the difference between her and the other ladies who are perceived to have gotten to their spot in the game through means other than their talents for sports.

Do NOT lump me in with the Diana Russini’s and Joy Taylor’s of the world thank you very much.



The way they have advanced their careers is NOT ok with me.



I may have “cut the line” in sports & got opportunities based on my content at first but I’ve worked extremely hard over… — Nikki Gist (@NikkiNic9384) April 8, 2026

She even took a shot at former FS1 host Joy Talor, who was released from the station following a scandal where she was accused of sleeping with executives and co-workers to advance her career.

Gist has also been accused of using her looks to get ahead.

“Do NOT lump me in with the Dianna Russini’s and Joy Taylor’s of the world thank you very much. The way they have advanced their careers is NOT ok with me. I may have ‘cut the line’ in sports & got opportunities based on my content at first but I’ve worked extremely hard over the years at my craft. Your feelings & what you believe about me aside, I do have credibility & trust in this industry.” I’m using my platform to call out the BS in the industry & if that makes me the bad guy then so be it. For all of you who think I’m “piling on”



Piling on what? Am I supposed to feel bad for DR & MV? They are grown adults who have chosen to act like this.



I’m using my platform to call out the BS in the industry & if that makes me the bad guy then so be it. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Nikki Gist (@NikkiNic9384) April 10, 2026

Fans Respond To Gist’s X Post Trashing Dianna Russini & Joy Taylor

“Russini has a half MILLION followers. Nobody knows who you are outside of a few horny men on Twitter. Nobody is lumping you in and if they are, who gives a sh-t, they’re trolls,” one fan said.

“Soooo how did you cut the line? Your looks, correct?” another fan quipped.

“If you cut the line in anything you can’t ask to be respected,” a third fan responded to Gist.

To which Gist clarified:

“I got 1 opportunity based on my content and I took it from there.”

Joy Taylor (left) and Molly Qerim (right) have both taken a step back from national TV sports broadcasting. (Photos: Instagram @joytaylor/Instagram, “First Take” screenshot)

“Just so you know… That doesn’t mean you earned anything. Just cause you’re still hanging around doesn’t mean you’ve earned a place anywhere. You’re just aware you’re lucky to still be there. Points for honesty though,” one user said.

Some fans didn’t think she was big enough in the business to be comparing herself to them.

“Nobody would lump you in with Dianna. She’s the top NFL insider for one of the bigger media companies in the world. Nobody would lump you in with Joy Taylor either, she’s worked for major networks. Both stratospheres more successful.“

To which Gist replied to clarify her original post:

“The behavior Frank. Plenty of comments saying ‘you do the same thing they do’ and I don’t so yes – I said don’t lump me in with them I don’t know. They assume all women in sports do that. It’s a constant assumption/”

Who Is Nikki Gist & What Does She Do In Sports Media?

Prior to entering the sports media platform, Gist spent over a decade in the green and construction industry as a senior operations manager where she founded Hello Green Marketing in 2022 to address the lack of green marketing specialists in her field.

Hercareer in sports has garnered her a reputation as a football-focused podcaster and media personality, co-hosting shows like “3RD&3” and “NY Giants Rush,” as well as “Rush Hour.” She also covers some NBA is a well-known advocate for women in construction, serving on the Membership Committee for the Professional Women in Construction New Jersey Chapter.

NY Giants insider and podcast host Nikki Gist says she does not want her name lumped in with women sports media figures such as Dianna Russini and Joy Taylor, whose morals have been questioned in regard to how they attained their positions or fraternize with athletes. (Photo: Instagram/NikkiGist)

Gist may not be as high profile as Russini or Taylor, and she doesn’t deny that her looks are an asset, but she’s trying to draw a clear line between how she attacks her profession in comparison to the perception that those women have now established in the eyes of the public.