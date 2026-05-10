‘When I Had A Wife And Side Chick’: Asante Samuel, One Of Mike Vrabel’s Most Ardent Supporters, Admits He’s Also A Former Cheater

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini saga isn’t going away anytime soon. Vrabel the three-time Super Bowl champion player for the Patriots who’s entering his second season as the team’s head coach is under fire from the public for his apparent extramarital affair with the longtime NFL reporter.

The affair dates back to sometime about 2020 when photos show the two snuggled up at a bar. That picture followed one of them at an Arizona resort which went viral and blew the lid on their romance.

READ: ‘Been An Open Secret For 4 Years’: Fans Discredit Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini’s Excuses After Photos Surface Of Them Hugging, Holding Hands At Luxury Resort

Then there’s the picture of the two going out for a boat ride and Russini very pregnant with her first child with her husband Kevin Goldschmidt. With Russini stepping down from The Athletic, the pressure for Vrabel to walk away from the Patriots continues to mount despite former teammate Asante Samuel speaking up on his behalf.

RELATED: ‘They Were Telling Each Other I Love You’: Jemele Hill Says Video Of Mike Vrabel With Pregnant Dianna Russini Is Just Beginning

Samuel Showing Support For Vrabel

In the midst of the storm he created, Vrabel is getting some real support from his former Patriots teammate Asante Samuel. The outspoken Samuel who’s repeatedly gotten into online spats with other players about his Hall of Fame worthiness versus theirs had this to say about Vrabel.

“Vrabel is a faithful man. Whatever happened in the past is the past; as of today, he is a faithful man. Move on,” Samuel posted on his X account.

Strange post from Samuel to say the least, but even stranger is what he posted after that.

Super Bowl champion launches bizarre defense of ex-teammate Mike Vrabel's affair scandal… by admitting he too had a 'side chick' https://t.co/gwcbvHt4Mq — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 8, 2026

Samuel Admits To Being A Cheater

When you speak on someone’s behalf it would be nice to have some credibility which Samuel doesn’t have much of. The former All-Pro probably isn’t the one to be speaking up for Vrabel considering he’s a cheater himself. Samuel even told on himself in the same X post:

“When I had a wife and side chick. The side piece got in her feelings, called the wife, told her everything. Got that call at work, we need to talk. Scary!!!!!! Me: She lying baby…”

With what Vrabel is currently dealing with having Samuel speaking in this manner might not be the best thing for him.

What’s Next For Vrabel?

Following a 14-3 season in 2025 and a Super Bowl appearance, his position is technically secure, though scandalous headlines have created ongoing distractions according to multiple sources.

While betting markets showed increased odds of Vrabel leaving dropping from 81 percent to 67 percent chance to remain for Week 1, reports indicate the Kraft family is currently supporting him, proving Samuel isn’t the only one supporting him. Firing Vrabel would also mean a total restart, which the Patriots aren’t interested in.