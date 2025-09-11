“You Little Half-Rican American Mix Nut”: The Joy Taylor vs. Jason Whitlock Beef Is Getting Ugly

Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor’s feud has been entertaining, although some would call it ugly considering the adjectives that have been thrown back and forth between the two, ever since Whitlock, a former co-worker at FS1, gave his opinion on Joy Taylor’s character and ability.

The latest rift between the two emerged after Taylor’s viral roasting of Whitlock on Cam Newton’s “4th and 1” podcast, where she dissed Whitlock’s physical appearance.

Social media jumped all into the mix with some fans supporting Joy for striking back at the mouthsy sportstalk host. Others are still focused on her fall from grace at FS1, as co-host of the show Speak, in the aftermath of her being accused of some unsavory things by a co-worker and former hairdresser at the station. The accusations and legal drama along with the lack of ratings proved to be a huge obstacle for the sister of NFL great Jason Taylor to overcome.

Whitlock took a couple of days to plan his counter attack on his “Fearless” podcast and he let loose worse than he did in the epic rant that started this, when he accused Joy of climbing the ladder of success by sleeping with men and hypnotizing executives with her “big csans and butter pecan skin.” He said she had nothing else to offer.

After Joy’s latest retort, Whitlock dismissed Taylor’s tough-girl act, especially when she said that Whitlock was scared to “come outside” and see her and her people in public.

“Somebody, anybody, Jason Taylor, somebody come grab up your little sister, Joy Taylor. Tell her to quit fronting like she’s some gangster, like she’s Don, Donna Corleone. This isn’t a Godfather movie. Joy, you’re not a gangster. You’re not peanut butter Tupac Shakur thug life. Cut it out.” “Joy, you’re going to let one of these idiots, Cam Newton, Matt Barnes, Steven Jackson, whoever, Stephen A. Smith, whoever you’re listening to that’s telling you, man, we’re going to get at Jason Whitlock, he’s in witness protection. Where are you going to see him at? Joy, cut it out.” “Go back to Pittsburgh. Go back to Miami. Go back to whatever it was you were doing before you slept your way into the sports media business. But the little group of idiots that you let in, chirping your ear and gas you up and put a battery in your back that, yeah, we’re going to get at Whitlock, he’s in witness protection, cut it out.”

Jason Whitlock Attacks Joy Taylor’s Ethnicity & Hometown

“You way out over your skis. You’re a little Half-Rican American mixed nut from Pittsburgh, from some suburban. Somebody get Joy and pull her back in line. Repent, become a woman. But all this little gangster stuff you trying to front like, it’s just going to get you into trouble.” “Let the men handle this. And I’m aware of who’s putting a battery in your back and how stupid they are. I’m very much aware. Not my first rodeo. They’re not going to do anything to me that God doesn’t allow.”

The feud between the two former co-workers continues to elevate. Whitlock has continuously attacked Joy’s credibility as a leading voice of sports talk dating back to 2015-16. As well as her former position as a leading face of the station. Whitlock has suggested that her success was more about personal connections than merit and talent.

What’s Next In Jason Whitlock vs. Joy Taylor Media Fued

Taylor didn’t back down and has no problem throwing insults and calling out what she perceives as hypocrisy in his commentary. Joy is dealing with a lot on her plate right now and there are people who feel Whitlock is using his pulpit to bully Taylor, who has denied any wrongdoing tied to the lawsuit concerning Fox Sports and its workplace environment while she was an employee.

Some believe her recent unfiltered comments are a sign that she’s reclaiming a voice that has been shamed and silenced by big corporate and jealous men. The legion of fans she still has are frustrated over the uncertainty of her future and the shots she is taking and having to deliver at the hands of Jason Whitlock