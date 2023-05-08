Angel Reese Knows “I Got A Nice Little Body” So Why Not Show It | Bayou Barbie Is Officially A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

Angel Reese is feeling herself these days. From the Tony Yayo “you can’t see me” hand shuffle energy she gave Caitlin Clark to her multiple media appearances since winning the NCAA women’s basketball championship, Reese’s profile has elevated beyond the hardwood. Now she fully is joining the trend of famous women to exposing their bodies in various ways, but some things placed on the internet might be better left for the personal files.

Recently, lingerie pictures of 21-year-old “Bayou Barbie” have surfaced from her newly minted modeling career post-championship. The images include Reese posing seductively with the sexy outfit she shared on her Instagram. They have since been deleted, but the internet never forgets.

It’s Nothing New

On Reese’s 20th birthday last year, she also took some pics in designer underwear, poking her assets out and letting the world know she feels adorable while managing her immense success at a young age. However, with a national sports win comes the scrutiny that once escaped her regular business flow.

Reese is starting to feel another level of judgment in the post-Caitlin Clark disrespectful on-court moment. Now those who look at her as a role model for young women looking to succeed in sports or overall life are confused.

There have been opportunities like the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue featuring Reese, who joins popular LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne who also appears in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It looks like SI is doubling down on its LSU focus.

“I am unapologetically Angel, I am who I am,” Reese says in the SI Swimsuit behind the scene . I embrace my body and who I am…I’m 6’3, I work out a lot so I mean why not show it. I got a nice little body so, when I go to the beach or go to the pool and everybody’s looking its like, ‘damn, you’re sexy, girl.”

The Reese Brand

“This is what our kind of game day looks like!” SI Swimsuit wrote on Instagram. “LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion @angelreese10 traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.”

Shot in Los Angeles and set to release May 18, Reese and Dunne are the first two college athletes ever to appear in the swimsuit issue.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” Reese said about the photo shoot. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

The Sports Illustrated announcement caps off an exciting 2023 for Reese, whose On3 NIL valuation is now $1.4 million, the top-ranked in women’s basketball. She is one of just 20 athletes to have a valuation in seven figures and just signed a new NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.

Reese Keep Reesing

“We’ve done so much within a year,” Reese told SI. “We weren’t even supposed to be in the Final Four. We had nine new players, and it was coach [Kim Mulkey] ‘s second year in the SEC, so we didn’t know what to expect. We just went out there and had fun all the time and put in a lot of work all season.”

The public that knows her only for basketball might not like every part of the Angel Reese brand that she is willing to show, but big media brands like SI are betting on Angel.

“Angel Reese is a phenomenal basketball player,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said. “She’s an All-American and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. While we’re, of course, here to celebrate her incredible achievements and athleticism, it wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit moment if we weren’t shining a light on Angel’s achievements off the court. Angel is combating the double standard in sports, especially for women.”

With newfound fans like Drake and Future sliding into her DMs and corporate brands lining up for her, Reese is going into a new battle, public opinion versus corporate winning.