LSU Tigers Star Angel Reese Says Multiple Rappers DM’ed Her After The Championship But “They Just Congratulated Me”

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese has been making the rounds since the Baltimore native helped lead the Tigers to a women’s basketball national championship run. Reese, affectionately known as the “Bayou Barbie,” made headlines for her fiery play and her top-notch trash talk.

Reese has been in demand ever since, and she hasn’t disappointed one bit. The MOP (Most Outstanding Player) of the 2023 Final Four, who transferred from Maryland prior to the season, has also been one of the most vocal student-athletes as well, never once holding her tongue if it’s something she believes.

Amidst the hoopla of winning the title has been all the attention she’s been receiving. Recently she and teammate Flau’Jae Johnson made the trek from Baton Rouge to be guests on “The Breakfast Club” with DJ Envy and co-host Charlamagne Tha God. During the interview Reese revealed that some prominent rappers had reached out to her following the title win.

Angel Reese says Drake, DJ Khaled, Future & French Montana all congratulated her after winning the Championship 🏆💯pic.twitter.com/yTMBdiPB5h — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 24, 2023

Drake And Future Slid Into Reese’s DMs

In one segment of the interview Reese revealed that a lot of celebrities had reached out to her to congratulate her on the title and being named MOP. As Charlamagne and DJ Envy plucked and prodded her to reveal some names, she told them both Drake and Future had slid into her DMs but only to congratulate her.

“They congratulated me. It’s all congratulations,” Reese replied.

That led DJ Envy to ask Reese if Drake mentioned that he had a basketball court at his Toronto home.

“Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib? Did he say that yet?” While Reese didn’t really respond, she instead opted to laugh with Johnson. A chuckle that was seemingly more about Envy’s questioning than anything else.

Angel Reese Says Future And Drake Slid Inside Her DM 😳📲💕

pic.twitter.com/7YEbR9mAwA — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 24, 2023

It’s no secret the infamous reputations that both rappers have with women played a role in the questions that were asked, but Reese did a solid job of changing the subject after saying it was only to congratulate her.

Reese Has $1.3M NIL Valuation

In this new era of name, image and likeness, college athletes all over are capitalizing on their worth. As for Reese, she’s one of the highest-paid student-athletes, male or female, with an estimated $1.3 million NIL valuation. She reportedly has as many as 17 different NIL deals under her belt, and even made the comment that she is in no rush to go to the WNBA because she’s making more than the superstar players.

Reese and the Tigers are gonna be one of a few heavy favorites to cut the nets down again next season. If they land transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow they’ll be the prohibitive favorites by a long shot. Both are very good friends of Reese, LSU and WCBB’s brightest star.

