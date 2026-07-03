‘A Slap In The Face’: Fans Say Angel Reese and Atlanta Dream All-Star Snubs Prove She’s A Popular Influencer Not A Top Player

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese voiced her frustration on Thursday after no player from her first-place team was chosen as an All-Star starter for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

The Dream, led by all-world players Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, are 12-8 and tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the New York Liberty. Yet, the fan voting overwhelmingly influenced the selection of three Indiana Fever players (Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston).

Reese, a two-time All-Star who should be selected as a reserve, focused on highlighting the contributions of veteran guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

“I expect to be disrespected,” Reese said, via The Athletic. “For those two, though, I think they work so hard, and they put a lot of work in, and the way that they’re guarded every game… The reason why we’re where we are is because of those two.

“We’re not first in the conference by just anything. For us not to have anyone was just a slap in the face.”

Angel Reese spoke up for her teammates as no Dream players were selected as All-Star starters 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/z6hBXLNA1f — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) July 3, 2026

Of course starters are determined by a combination of fan (50 percent), media (25 percent) and player (25 percent) votes. Howard and Gray finished fifth and sixth among guards, while Reese placed seventh among frontcourt players.

The selected guards were Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, with frontcourt spots going to A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jessica Shepard, Aliyah Boston, Gabby Williams and Natasha Howard.

Reese showed love to the players chosen but also pointed out Howard and Gray’s elite scoring, three-point shooting, and defensive impact, with both also ranking among the league leaders in steals, alongside teammate Jordin Canada.

Reese leads the WNBA in double-doubles and rebounds (11.7 per game). Her inside presence and versatility have helped last year’s pretenders become true contenders. When it’s all said and done both Reese and Howard will be selected to the team, and the sting of not being a starter will pass.

Was Angel Reese snubbed as an All-Star starter? pic.twitter.com/VuBUbMRrwn — Real App (@realapp) July 2, 2026

Clark fans were elated that she was voted a starter but criticized the player voting where she placed 11th overall in comparison to No. 2 in the fan voting. It is odd that Reese, who has more social media followers than any player in the WNBA, wasn’t voted to starter.

RELATED: ‘Players Know The Game. Fans Are Just That, Fans’: Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Ranked Second In Fan All-Star Voting But Only 11th In Voting Among Her Peers

Fans Say Reese’s Popularity Is From Being An Influencer Not A Top Baller

Fans expressed a similar surprise on social media, but also understood that the Dream recently went on a four-game losing streak, which lessened the hype surrounding the team as it entered the end of All-Star voting.

“Actually surprised she did not make the All-star starters. Angel, CC and PB have so many fans one would think they’d be top of the fan votes every time,” one perplexed fan said on X.

“The WNBA forgot to rig the fan vote for Angel like they did for Paige and Olivia. I guess they are moving on to more popular CC haters,” another fan quipped.

Some fans used the voting as ammunition to show that Reese’s followers aren’t actually WNBA fans. They support her off the court endeavors, rather than her hoops prowess.

“And just like that, you realize that Angel Reese does not have nearly as many fans as you thought lol,” one netizen said.

“Her fanbase is filled with social media defenders who dont vote. Paige and CC’s fanbases are filled with fans,” added another. “Angel has a lot of “followers” not fans… fans show support with their wallets…. not with “likes,” one fan quipped.

Some fans have given Reese props for speaking up and compared her outspokenness to Clark’s lack of a voice in the midst of controversy surrounding her WNBA trials and tribulations.

“No matter what you think of Angel Reese, she has something to say.. she says that! I admire that quality in people! Reminds me of Sophie. Absolutely nothing wrong with speaking your mind. Clark doesn’t know how to do that. She just lets people walk all over it. Grow a spine!,” one user commented.

All-Star voting is always controversial, regardless of the sport, and this season was no different in the rising WNBA.