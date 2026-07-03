‘The Harassment, The Hate, None Of That Is Ok’: Caitlin Clark Finally Addresses WNBA Protection Of Players

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was voted a starter for this year’s WNBA All-Star Game. With the festivities scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago at the United Center, Clark is second amongst players in fan voting, trailing only Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

Rounding out the top five are reigning WNBA MVP and Finals MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. She’s joined by Dallas Wings star and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and former MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. Fan voting got Clark the starting nod, because if it were left up to her peers she wouldn’t be a starter.

WNBA players rank Caitlin Clark shockingly low in All-Star voting – again https://t.co/djbEkXtlnP pic.twitter.com/3LneL4PmSj — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2026

Peers Say Clark Isn’t Top Ten

Despite ranking second in WNBA All-Star fan voting among guards, Caitlin Clark placed 11th in voting among her peers.

WNBA stars with more player votes than Caitlin include Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Marina Mabrey, and more. When you look at Clark’s stats it doesn’t scream 11th-best guard by any means. The former Iowa Hawkeyes legend currently has the best combined points (21.2) and assists (8.2) per game in league history.

Based on that alone she has no business being 11th, if anything she should be closer to the top five even with her shoddy and at times nonexistent defense.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star voting breakdown among guards:



🙌 Fan Rank: 2

📺 Media Rank: 3

⛹️‍♀️ Player Rank: 11 pic.twitter.com/Cf8WiaFaNy — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 2, 2026

Fans Chime In On Players’ All-Star Voting

As with anything concerning Clark, it didn’t take long for fans all over social media to give their varying opinions.

“Players know the game…. Fans are just that….. FANS,” someone commented.

“Her drawing power got them a new CBA and higher cap. They should be thanking her,” a fan said.

“In the end, their vote didn’t really matter. CC still earns All Star starter every year,” another fan replied.

“The players who play against the players would know how to rank her,” a person mentioned.

“Imagine 11th in guard while leading the league in assists and averaging 20 points,” someone quipped.

“I’ll take jealousy for 500 Alex,” a fan said.

“She’s not 2nd, but she is also not 11th. I’d say 6th or 7th,” someone else replied.

Clark Says She Blocks Out Anything Not Basketball Related During Season

In the aftermath of Clark’s altercation with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas that led to a one-game suspension for the former Maryland Terrapins legend, Clark, the 2024 No.1 overall pick, recently reiterated how she carries herself during the season.

Clark emphasized that she actively blocks out external “noise,” media scrutiny, and online chatter to focus solely on basketball.

“I’m not on social media. … It stinks how much the conversation is outside of basketball and not the product on the floor,” she said.

Clark Speaks Out On WNBA Protecting Players

Clark has been the subject of much controversy following her incident with Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas on June 22.

People have been waiting for Clark to comment on the first that Thomas delivered to her throat that was initially uncalled and then elevated to a flagrant and a suspension.



The three-time All-Star finally broke her silence.

Caitlin Clark on incident with Alyssa Thomas:



"I did think it was a flagrant foul. Our reffing just needs to be better … The league has to do better protecting our players."



"The harassment, the hate — none of that is ok."



Her full comments:pic.twitter.com/87SF3VoHTo — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 3, 2026

“I did think it was a flagrant foul. Our reffing just needs to be better … The league has to do better protecting our players.”