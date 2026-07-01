‘It’s Really Unacceptable’: Phoenix Mercury Star Alyssa Thomas Says She’s Received Death Threats From Caitlin Clark Fans Who’ve Also Labeled Her A Thug 

We are currently in the best era of women’s basketball. From high school to the pros, the talent level is at an all-time high and there are just so many things that have helped push the game.

Players like Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese and others have done their part in moving the game forward, and minus a few bad apples, the game is in a great place. Those bad apples happen to be the fans of Caitlin Clark who love to use racial slurs, call players out of their name and apparently send death threats when defending their favorite player, Clark.



"Just the whole narrative that's being painted out there… it's unfortunate that it's come to this over basketball."



Alyssa Thomas discusses what the last week has been like for her. pic.twitter.com/kLV7gAkIrQ — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) June 30, 2026

Mercury Star Received Death Threats From Caitlin Clark Fans

In the aftermath of the dust up last week between the Mercury and Indiana Fever, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas says she has been called racial slurs and received multiple death threats. That stems from Thomas’s fist making contact with Clark’s throat as the Indiana guard was prone on the floor, a move that led to a one-game suspension.

The suspension didn’t satisfy the “Clarksies” who’ve threatened the former Maryland star repeatedly since the altercation. Speaking from the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, Thomas, a six-time All-Star and four-time All-WNBA Selection, including three consecutive first-team selections, had plenty to say.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this over basketball,” Thomas said. “A lot of us — myself included — didn’t even know the play took place until after the game. Now we’re being painted as thugs. There’s death threats out on us. It’s really unacceptable. It’s something that needs to change in this league, and I’m just really sick and tired of it.”

Thomas called it an “complete accident,” and admitted her main concern had nothing to do with the suspension.

“It’s not even about the suspension,” Thomas said. “If that’s what they felt was necessary in that moment, then so be it. But I think there’s a lot of other plays that you can say the same about. The biggest thing is about our safety. We’re so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we’re having people threaten our lives. Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball.”

“People are sending racial slurs and all types of stuff,” Thomas said. “There’s a difference between trolling and there’s a difference between hatred. The hatred that we’re experiencing over a play that, honestly, was a complete accident, no one even knew it happened. It’s just unfortunate. The league has to do better in this instance.”

Thomas added: “We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy [Engelbert]. It’s no surprise. You could see what’s being said on social media. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but as usual, she remains silent. That’s unfortunate when our lives our being threatened.”

Alyssa Thomas said she has received death threats after her incident with Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/U4ZXf1qxG9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 30, 2026

WNBA Commissioner Releases Statement After Being Called Out

In her statement released on Tuesday, Commissioner Cathy Englebert had this to say.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our community is always the league’s top priority,” she wrote. “We are aware of Alyssa Thomas’ comments, and what she and her teammates have experienced is completely unacceptable and not representative of the WNBA community. The league and our security team have been in contact with the Phoenix Mercury organization and remain committed to protecting all players.”

She also mentioned that the league “vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate.”

A pro forma response from the woman in charge of the league is a huge problem. And she only responded because she was mentioned in the comments made by Thomas.

Fans Chime In

Social media was a a buzz in the aftermath of Thomas’s comments.

“The racial slurs aren’t okay… what she did to CC was wrong but harassment is never the answer,” a follower said. “Okay what she did was wrong, (not defending her) but come on people, death threats and racial slurs? Grown up,” another person commented. “There’s never an excuse for death threats or racial abuse. Criticize the play, not the person,” someone else replied. “Made contact with her fist to Clark’s throat”?! What the actual f-ck kinda mental and linguistic gymnastics are yall trying to spin, here?! That league is a joke. The players are a joke. The officials are a joke. The coaches are a joke. YOU are a joke!” a person mentioned. “Same girl lied about fever fans a yr ago, played the same victim card tried to protest the all star game and events last yr. She is a fraud who is envious of clarks fame and fortune. She been and the league 13 yrs still immature af,” another follower quipped.

This isn’t the first and probably not the last time Clark fans are accused of things like this, it’s been happening since she arrived in 2024. But, for the sake of the game hopefully the trend doesn’t continue.