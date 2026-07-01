‘Sophie Cunningham Should Be New Face Of WNBA Logo’: As Ridiculous As It May Sound, A Growing Number Of Fans Agree

The WNBA soap opera continues. The New York Liberty actually won the Commissioner’s Cup, but nobody cares. With WNBA games now meaningless, it’s important to continue to drag the only thing that seems to grab fans’ interest when it comes to women’s pro basketball.

White House Joins In On Sophie Cunningham Finger Pointing Meme

Sophie Cunningham’s finger-pointing incident after Alyssa Thomas used Caitlin Clark’s neck to get up off the floor during a game on June 22, has become a rallying cry for oppressed MAGA.

RELATED: ‘Cole Slaw Crew Crying Constantly’: Angel Reese Continues To Expand Her Game While WNBA Fans Obsess About The Victimization Of CC

In fact, The White House joined the viral wave.

In a video posted on X, the clip of Cunningham wearing headphones and pointing was mixed with President Donald Trump making a similar gesture at an event. Cunningham has yet to comment on the White House’s use of her image, which was inspired by her reaction to a heated on-court exchange involving Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner.

Trump’s White House is now using Sophie Cunningham footage to promote it’s MAGA agenda pic.twitter.com/Mtn73To4AQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 1, 2026

Cunningham’s meme has transcended the WNBA, with a bevy of high-profile people from Brittany Mahomes to John Cena getting in on the action. Mahomes got really excited when Cunningham’s emoji-filled Instagram post showcasing the gesture hit social media. John Cena shared it with millions of his followers

It was an example of how polarizing the entire Clark situation is and how those who appear to stand by her and fuel the flames become some kind of heroes in the eyes of many.

Fans Call For Sophie Cunningham Finger-Point To Be New WNBA Logo

With Sophie gaining more than Clark ever could from a real messe-up situation, one fan launched a petition to replace the WNBA logo (which some say is a silhouette of former WNBA player and all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi) with Cunningham’s pointing gesture.



WNBA fans are suggesting that the WNBA logo be changed to a silhouette of Sophie Cunningham’s finger point gesture towards Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas following a dustup involving Caitlin Clark on June 22.

“With all due respect, Sophie Cunnigham should be the new face of the WNBA logo,” captioned Basketball Hype on Facebook, along with a photo of the new logo that was circulating.

Even though Cunningham called the prolonged finger pointing “the stupidest thing” she’s ever done, she acknowledged it provoked her opponent and has since cost her $1,500 in technical foul fines this season.

“So stupid, that is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done. I’m telling you, everyone’s like, ‘That is so dumb.’ I think it’s dumb, but it was p****** her off, and I couldn’t help myself. I could not. She was losing her s**t, and all I was doing was literally pointing.

Fans React To Idea Of Sophie Cunningham Becoming New WNBA Logo

The ridiculousness of it all hasn’t stopped fans from chiming in under posts that are circulating with the “new” WNBA logo suggestion.

“When you find something that means nothing and think it’s the next big thing,” one fan said. “This actually is Diabolical tho. I’m not using the cliche. This does say a lot without saying anything,” another fan quipped. “I love Sophie being the face of the WNBA through this poster,” a netizen approved. “It’s classic, savage and the History will show she put a thug in her place,” said one fan repeating the racially coded phrases describing Thomas that have been repeated all over social media by certain groups of people. “Y’all bout to get her touched…” warned another fan. “She’s like a live barbie,” said one doting user. “Good player too.” “I get the idea, need a few titles before this,” another fan argued. “Finger pointing is rude and aggressive. So this will never, ever happen. Meanwhile she averages 9 points and 3 rebounds, “one user mentioned.

Even fans of Sophie realize this has gotten well out of hand.

“I like her but that wasn’t a flex she was 50’ away pointing lol and really didn’t want no smoke,” one user said on Facebook.

Clay Travis Suggests Caitlin Clark Leave the WNBA

While Sophie continues to talk hella junk on her podcast, recently calling out the commissioner for not speaking out on the latest soap opera drama invading the league, Clark’s silence hasn’t stopped her fan base from turning up the heat.

Some have even suggested she leave the WNBA. Some supporters as well as those tired of her antics and the drama she inevitably finds, are in agreement.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham Accuses Opponents Of ‘Targeting’ WNBA’s Golden Goose, Emmanuel Acho Says League ‘Would Be Better Without Caitlin Clark’

Right-wing sports commentator Clay Travis said that Caitlin Clark, who has a $28M contract with Nike, should leave the WNBA and start her own basketball league after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement condemning the death threats received by Phoenix Mercury forward Thomas.

“Caitlin Clark needs to leave the WNBA and start her own league. I’m not kidding. I bet I could raise $500 million for her new league in two days. She could take 20% of the league and bank a hundred million in equity, more than she will make in a career in the WNBA,” Travis wrote in a post on X.

Caitlin Clark needs to leave the WNBA and start her own league. I’m not kidding. I bet I could raise $500 million for her new league in two days. She could take 20% of the league and bank a hundred million in equity, more than she will make in a career in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/Py8WMMgTZN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 1, 2026

“The WNBA has made it clear it doesn’t want her and worse than that it won’t protect her either. I’m sure there are many women who hate the culture of this league & would love to play elsewhere for more money & bigger crowds. No brainer decision for her. Great business opportunity,” he wrote in a later post.

Said one fan in agreement, but clearly with no common sense thinking:

“Caitlin Clark should leave the wnba asap! She should play in Europe and take Sophie Cunningham with her. The league doesn’t deserve them.”

This entire sports situation has gone off the rails and is now a symbol of where everyone stands racially and politically and it seems the social media mosh pit and media are enjoying the division.

Caitlin Clark should leave the wnba asap! She should play in Europe and take Sophie Cunningham with her. The league doesn’t deserve them. — Benny Hill (@BennyHillPosts) July 1, 2026

When the smoke clears on all of this, we will see how sad a moment this was for the WNBA and how all of the positive things that occurred in 2024 and 25 with the arrival of Clark and others, has been hijacked by some cloudchasing opportunists who don’t care about the W one bit. Very sad state of affairs in the W.