Sophie Cunningham Accuses Opponents Of ‘Targeting’ WNBA’s Golden Goose, Emmanuel Acho Says League ‘Would Be Better Without Caitlin Clark’ 

On his “Speakeasy” podcast former NFL player and FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho said what a lot of frustrated WNBA fans are thinking at this point, when he said on his podcast:

“The WNBA would be better without Caitlin Clark, because she is a bigger distraction than she is an additive”

Emmanuel Acho Says WNBA No Longer Needs Caitlin Clark

As the Caitlin Clark is a victim parade moves from social media account to social media account, more sports personalities are getting fatigue and suggesting that this is the wrong path for the WNBA. Acho went as far as to argue that the WNBA no longer needs Caitlin Clark.

His reasoning is that Caitlin brought attention to the league, but now fans have discovered other stars and realize there are players who are even more talented, while giving several examples.

“Caitlin Clark has gotten the WNBA over the necessary threshold they needed. Now people are watching and realizing there’s talent in the W. Talent that is even greater than Cailtin Clark. Not just bigs like A’ja Wilson… the Olivia Miles, Paige Beuckers’ and Kelsey Mitchell. Caitlin got the necessary eyes there and now that the eyes are there we don’t necessarily need her…to do anymore. Thank You Caitlin we can take it from here,” Acho said.

Emmanuel Acho Says Clark’s Job In Elevating WNBA Is Done: There’s Better Players Emerging

He concludes that now that there are eyes on the WNBA, the league no longer needs Caitlin—and is actually better off without her because she’s become more of a distraction than an addition.

“Now you’re saying the WNBA needs to be cognizant of where they place Clark on posers, The WNBA and officials need to alter the rules for Caitlin Clark. The WNBA and opposing players need to treat Caitlin Clark more gently. Cailtin Clark’s coach needs to be cognizant of how she talks to her in public because it’s gonna look like there’s an issue. “Unless we can take the gloves off for Cailtin Calrk and stop trying to act like she’s a Messiah,” Acho said. “The WNBA could and would be better off without Caitlin Clark. At least without this version of everybody coddling, catering to and caressing Caitlin Clark.”

Caitlin Clark’s Impact Can’t Be Denied

Of course, that suggestion made fans lose their minds. Acho is one of the true kings of engagement among former players turned podcasters. And he struck a serious nerve with that comment.

Regardless of whether or not you think the supposed Clark mistreatment and conspiracy theories are true or false, you can’t deny that Clark has brought legions of fans who weren’t interested in the WNBA into the fold. At the same time, they were promised the next Michael Jordan and injuries have made that problematic.

“Absolutely! When I watched WNBA from 2005 to 2023, it was calm and peaceful! In 2024, it became hell when the CC drama spilled over,” one fan said. You cannot tell me that I do not know the ball because I memorized every single season champion since then!” “I’m very confused why people have problems with one of their better players,” one user commented on X under Acho’s rant. “They don’t want talent in the league. It seems like the black community has a problem. Can they stand to share space? Just so you know back in the day we all loved Cheryl Miller. I guess that was OK since she is black. Not too many people like Caitlin Clark only because she’s white. People like her because she can play basketball. She got attention because she extended a three-point range and set records. The black community made it about race.” “My goodness. This has to be the absolute worst take I’ve heard. But you did your thing and are going to get a lot of traction for this type of rage bait,” acknowledged one netizen.

To which another fan replied: “This is insane!! Everyone knows if Paige Bueckers didn’t miss two years of college due to injuries, Caitlin Clark wouldn’t have existed. So this doesn’t surprise me at all everything Caitlin Clark took from Paige, Paige is slowly taking back.”

Despite counterarguments, Clark’s fans always go back to the bottom line – which has no correlation to her desired performance on the court and overall success of her team – but remains true nonetheless.

“Might be the dumbest take on the internet. And that’s saying a lot,” one fan captioned above statistics of Caitlin Clark’s financial impact on the league.

Might be the dumbest take on the internet. And that’s saying a lot pic.twitter.com/cSHYxpgYUN — Jason D (@RabbitohCards) June 29, 2026

It’s the go-to line when justifying all of the things that Acho presents as being problematic with “The Caitlin Clark Effect.”

Not taking sides, just pointing out both perspectives on this mess.

“Screw this racist… Caitlin just wanted to play the game she loves. Just because a few black women can’t stand that a white girl may be better than they were when they came into the league doesn’t give them the right to beat the crap out of her very game. People love watching her,” one livid fan commented. “This dude is totally dumb, these are the narratives they are going to keep spreading to make Caitlin the villain,” another user said about the video.

And in the midst of all this drama, a new narrative is developing that suggests that Clark’s recurring back problems are in some way related to her being “targeted” by WNBA players.

Clark didn’t participate in Indiana’s 111-87 win over the Sparks due to back soreness from a drama-filled June 24 game against the Mercury. Coach Stephanie White called the absence precautionary, with no set return date, but the Fever don’t play again until July 5, so that’s good news for them.

Sophie Cunningham Accuses Opponents Of “Targeting” Cailtin Clark

It was the second game Clark missed this season pertaining to her back issues. Teammate Sophie Cunningham, Clark’s alleged enforcer and the most popular role player in league history, accused opponents of ‘definitely targeting’ Clark and criticized officials for inaction, noting such incidents are common, ‘every single game.’

Calls for consistent flagrant foul enforcement and stronger player protection have increased from both inside and outside the league.

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham calls out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert by name, rips the league for not protecting her teammate, Caitlin Clark.



"This type of sh*t happens every single game to her, and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it."



Cunningham and… pic.twitter.com/F4EnFpcntS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2026

“Unfortunately, this type of s–t happens every single game to her and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it. If she did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed, but like they’re definitely targeting her and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her,” Sophie boldly stated on her podcast.

Clark has battled myriad ailments and injuries, even missing 31 of 44 games last season with lower body ailments. This season’s recurring back problems, along with the narrative that she is being targeted by opposing players could create an even bigger firestorm surrounding the ongoing battle between Caitlin Clark fans and the rest of the basketball world.