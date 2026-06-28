‘While CC Is Still Somewhere Crying About The Officiating’: Angel Reese Continues To Expand Her Game While WNBA Fans Obsess About The Victimization Of CC

The Atlanta Dream, once the darlings of the young WNBA season have hit a rough patch. Losers of three consecutive games (twice to the Valkyries and on Saturday to the Storm) the Dream (12-7) have slipped into a tie with the New York Liberty for the best record in the WNBAs Eastern Conference.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, one bright spot has been the play and continued improvement of forward/center Angel Reese. The rebounding savant is still doing that at a high level, but she’s also improved as an offensive player while still thriving as a defender. While Reese continues to expand her game, rival and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has struggled at times, and fans have plenty to say about it.

Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese for the early three 🎯



Watch Fever-Dream on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uGErJFxNJb — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2026

Reese Versus Clark Continues

This season Reese is averaging a very solid 14.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She provided a talented roster with an inside force. But don’t tell that to Caitlin Clark fans, who’d much rather argue about what Reese is or isn’t doing instead of the struggles Clark has had this season.

Numbers aside, Clark has been picked on on the defensive end of the court, and her turnovers (which she leads the league in) are way too high for any point guard in any league.

Fans from both sides of the debate didn’t waste anytime making their opinions known via social media.

Flau'jae Johnson tried to give her former LSU teammate Angel Reese a handshake with more than a minute left in the game.



Friday's matchup was their first meeting as opponents in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/68ZosBObKl — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2026

Fans Chime In

“While CC is still somewhere crying about the officiating,” a fan said.

“Reese the Beast!!!! By day a Model, at night crushing opponents,” another fan said.

“Cole Slaw Crew Crying Constantly,” someone else replied.

“Reese travels everytime she touches the ball,” another commenter said.

“Notice how it always takes less than 20 seconds to show all of Reese’s highlights,” a fan quipped.

“She definitely got the most Mebounds,” another fan said.

Reese Avoids Handshake With Former LSU Teammate

Not long ago the aforementioned Reese and Seattle Storm rookie Flau’jae Johnson were teammates and close friends at LSU after winning the national championship over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes team. An off the court issue arose between the two and their moms, and it’s completely changed the dynamic of their relationship.

On Saturday night the two met in the WNBA for the first time with Johnson and her Storm team getting a big 105-90 home win over the Dream. The game itself was a tough battle, but it’s what occurred between Johnson and Reese that has social media in chokehold.

According to reports Johnson attempted to shake hands with Reese, who refused with just over a minute left in the game. Reese completely shunned and didn’t even look at her. In Reese’s defense, they aren’t friends, but Johnson has to know not to attempt to shake the hands of the opponent with that much left on the clock.

In the aftermath of the game’s result some are saying that Reese did shake Johnson’s hand, but only because the game ended.

At least Clark, who sat out the Fever’s big win over the Sparks on Saturday with a back injury, isn’t the only one Reese doesn’t fool with in the league.