WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Laughs Off Caitlin Clark’s Beauty While Praising Teammate Sophie Cunningham

Former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry sparked controversy with comments suggesting that physical appearance and marketability play an outsized role in determining popularity in the WNBA, sometimes overshadowing on-court performance. She made the argument while discussing Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell.

Angel McCoughtry argued that women’s basketball marketing often rewards looks and visibility over athletic production, using Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham as examples and suggesting that Clark isn’t as attractive as Cunningham. (Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the “Get to the Point” podcast with hosts Terrell Owens and Chris Spencer, McCoughtry argued that women’s basketball marketing often rewards looks and visibility over athletic production. She illustrated her point with an anecdote about attending a conference where she asked how many people knew Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell. No one raised a hand, she recalled, despite describing Mitchell as the best player on the team and pointing to the disparity between her recognition and Clark’s popularity.

McCoughtry Speaks

McCoughtry also pointed to Cunningham as an example of a player who benefits from visibility and lucrative brand partnerships, including an Adidas shoe deal, which she suggested are influenced partly by physical appearance and marketability.

“In the WNBA, if you look pretty – you might not be the best player – [but you can get media coverage]. I went to a conference. Everybody loved Indiana, they love Caitlin Clark. I said, ‘How many of you know Kelsey Mitchell?’ None of them raised their hand. She’s the best player on that team,” McCoughtry said.

Owens then asked McCoughtry whether she thought Clark was “pretty.” The former Atlanta Dream star and Louisville Cardinals standout laughed off the question before bringing up Clark’s Fever teammate Cunningham as an example of a player whose appearance and marketability can help attract attention and endorsement opportunities.

“Yes, looks play a part. They play a big part,” McCoughtry said. “Let’s use Sophie Cunningham for example. She’s pretty, she averages nine points per game. She has an Adidas shoe deal. It’s the visibility, right?”

Fans React to McCoughtry’s Comments

McCoughtry’s remarks drew heavy backlash and pushback from analysts, fans, and media figures who argued that they unfairly undermined the historic records, impact, and talent of Clark and her teammates.

“Only pretty players get marketed, but she refuses to say CC is pretty. Just say you hate them, save everyone time,” a fan said.

“I don’t think Caitlin Clark or Kelsey Mitchell are attractive. I’m a fan of their games. Weird statement,” another fan said.

“If she doesn’t think Caitlin is pretty, then her entire argument falls apart. Plus, she seems to see Kelsey Mitchell as ugly. All around it’s a terrible take,” a fan replied.

“She was today’s years old when she discovered how marketing works,” another fan commented.

“This is why men’s and women’s sports aren’t the same,” a fan mentioned.

“She attacked CC and Sophie and then complains about girls getting attacked. Comical. I think you’re safe Angel, nobody knows who you are,” another fan quipped.

“Starting to think the WNBA needs to teach a class on cause & effect and social media 101,” a user said.

Are McCoughtry’s Comments Viewed as Jealousy?

McCoughtry’s remarks about Clark have fueled accusations of bitterness and jealousy from fans and sports commentators.

Fans took to social media platforms, including X and Instagram, to criticize McCoughtry for what they viewed as an attempt to diminish Clark’s historic impact on the league, record-setting performances and commercial appeal. Some accused the former WNBA star of being jealous, while others argued that her comments unfairly reduced Clark’s popularity to her appearance rather than acknowledging her accomplishments on the court.