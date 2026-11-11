‘Don’t Do That’: JuJu Watkins Shoots Down Announcer’s Caitlin Clark Slander As Fans Anoint Her WNBA’s Future Michael Jordan

JuJu Watkins’ return to women’s basketball has sparked debates across the internet, as fans who don’t subscribe to the Caitlin Clark Clan have a viable candidate who can replace the Indiana Fever star as the face of the WNBA, while elevating it to an even higher stratosphere.



USC star JuJu Watkins is drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan in her potential impact on the WNBA after she’s drafted No.1 overall in April of 2027. She also let one announcer know that she’s not dealing in any negative talk surrounding Caitlin Clark. (Photos: Getty Images)

The comparisons will intensify as the star-studded 2027 WNBA draft approaches (April 12). In the meantime, don’t expect JuJu to contribute to any animosity that can fuel the false narratives that are sure to pop up.

In a recent X clip of an interview Wakins gave after her 32-point game as she led host USC to a 108-40 victory over Utah State, the announcers tried to bait Watkins into a no-win situation by interjecting Caitlin Clark’s name into Watkins’ big moment. In that game, she also added 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals in just 27 minutes of play

“Juju Watkins standing up for Caitlin Clark, when the announcer tries to shade her,” the post captioned.

In the video, after congratulating Watkins for one of the top performances of the season so far, the announcer said, “Caitlin Clark, Who?” Watkins jumped in immediately saying “Ah, nah, don’t do that. Don’t do that. Much respect there.”

Fans Commend JuJu Watkins For Not Feeding Negative Caitlin Clark Talk

Watkins immediately put out a potential fire, and she clearly has great media training as she quickly dismissed the bs the reporter was trying to sell her. However, it was also a glimpse into the kind of questions that Watkins is going to be asked over and over again as she ascends into the spotlight through her generational performances. She’s already an early favorite for Naismsith Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year.

“Juju isn’t in the sisterhood chat…confirmed,” one Clark fan noted.

“JuJu respecting Bron and Caitlin in the same week. We JuJu fans from now on,” one user commented.

“Juju don’t need anyone shading her competitors because she is like that. Her basketball does the talking,” an observer expressed.

“That announcer fits the perfect description of someone that would talk smack about CC. Props to JuJu,” another fan said.

Clark hit the WNBA like a tsunami, catapulting to one of the most famous faces in sports with a $28M Nike contract in hand and the eyes of the sports world on the white girl with the ponytail launching logo threes and pushing the culture of the league forward. In the background, USC star JuJu Watkins was always lurking. When she tore her ACL and had to miss the entire 2025-26 season, other women elevated to the top of the game in college and the pros as she worked her way back.

Watkins’ return from a torn ACL has been as expected. She didn’t ease back into her standing as the next generational player, she has already snatched back her crown just a few days into the women’s basketball college season.

Watson is averaging 26.5 points per game through her first two games of the 2026–27 NCAA women’s basketball season. She’s also the only top-10 scorer in the nation averaging double digit rebounds (10.5 rpg). She’s the epitome of a two-way player, also averaging four assists and 3.5 steals per game so far.

RELATED: ‘The Michael Jordan Of Women’s Basketball’: JuJu Watkins’ Return To College Basketball Has Fans Predicting A Swift End To The Caitlin Clark Era In WNBA

Caitlin Clark vs. JuJu Watkins For GOAT Talk

The comparisons to Clark ramped up last April when she was rehabbing and recovering from her injury. Hoops Herald on X made a bold statement about the USC player in the midst of the Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Sophie Cunningham WNBA media explosion.

“Hot take,” the post of JuJu working out with her USC team, captioned. “A healthy JuJu Watkins is a better prospect than Caitlin Clark. This is not click bait. Watkins is a generational talent. Size, skill, and elite feel for the game. It doesn’t seem like people quite realize what they are seeing.”

Some sports accounts are comparing Watkins to Michael Jordan in potential influence on the WNBA and the sport. In the same way that Magic and Bird took the NBA to another level before Jordan took over, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are supposedly holding the throne for Watkins, who will then take the women’s game out of orbit with her style of play and popularity.