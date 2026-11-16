‘Please Don’t Believe Everything You See’: LSU Star Milaysia Fulwiley Says Reports Of Her Hitting Cop With Car While Attempting To Flee Traffic Stop Isn’t True

LSU women’s basketball guard Milaysia Fulwiley was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night, November 14, 2026, after allegedly striking an officer with her vehicle and fleeing a traffic stop.

Following the LSU-Texas football game, police attempted to pull over a gray Dodge Charger driven by Fulwiley near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive around 10:19 p.m.

LSU women’s basketball star Milaysia Fulwiley denies that she hit a cop with her car after being arrested for attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Allegations And Subsequent Arrest

The dynamic former South Carolina Gamecocks guard who transferred to LSU prior to last season reportedly provided her license, then Fulwiley allegedly put the car in reverse as instructed, then drove forward and struck an officer before fleeing the scene.

Allegedly, officers then pursued and stopped her vehicle near a CVS parking lot on Highland Road, taking her and a passenger into custody.

As a result, the former former-five-star recruit by way of Columbia, South Carolina was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $20,000 bond facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, resisting an officer, fleeing, and failure to obey police.

Fulwiley Issues Statement

In an attempt to clear her name of any wrongdoing, Fulwiley took to social media to say this …

“Would NEVER in my life hit a police.” “WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do!” Fulwiley wrote. “PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!”

Just 24 hours prior to her arrest, Fulwiley who’s averaging 17.8 per game in the young season, poured in 23 points in 101-37 victory over Denver.

LSU acknowledged the situation, stating they were aware of the incident and had no further comment due to the ongoing legal matter.

Fans Chime In On College Basketball Star’s Arrest For Hitting Police With Car

Social media was out in full force once news of the story broke, as fans clashed on the matter.

“This is a serious situation especially with an officer involved,” a fan said.

“And in Louisiana at that. Hope she has a good lawyer,” another fan said.

“She got Dawn Staley connections ☺️ she will be okay,” a person commented.

“I hope LSU does right and kicks her off the team! Good grief……….,” another used replied.

“Damn, I hope this is not as bad as it sounds. Could be a huge waste,” another fan mentioned.

“Welcome to the Mulkey culture,” a fan commented.

“Need the body cam footage,” a fan quipped.

Some fans were willing to wait until the actual details come out and find it interesting that so many fans want her to lose her basketball career based on early reports that Fulwiley has adamantly denied.

“To me it definitely seems racially motivated that you want her to lose her chance at the WNBA after making what appears to be bad choices from a young woman. That sounds very racist to condemn her and want her to have nothing and you didn’t feel this way when you voted for the President. Wonder why?” one fan commented under an article of Fulwiley’s arrest, where her mugshot was circulated to the public.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey certainly doesn’t need the problem as her most dynamic player is facing an uncertain future just a few games into the season.

How Does This Affect Fulwiley’s WNBA Draft Prospects?

The WNBA Draft lottery took place on Sunday night, and the Toronto Tempo will have the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA draft. The Tempo won the draft lottery Sunday, with the Houston Comets picking second and the Washington Mystics third.

The Seattle Storm have the No. 4 pick, the Portland Fire got No. 5 and the Los Angeles Sparks have Nos. 6 and 7.

According to mock drafts prior to Fulwiley’s arrest, the talented guard was projected to be chosen in the Top 8 picks.