‘I Know I’m A Great Player Too’: Caitlin Clark Fans Enjoy Angel Reese’s Stinker Game Moments After Dream Star Put Herself In A’ja Wilson’s Class 

In the aftermath of Sunday’s epic thriller between the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream, won by the defending champion Aces 85-84, all the talk was about Dream star Angel Reese, the former LSU Tigers star who led the program to the 2023 national championship.

Angel Reese Says She’s A Great Player Too Before Matchup With A’ja Wilson

Unfortunately for Reese whose pregame comments didn’t match her play at all in Sunday’s home loss in front of a ton celebrity Dream fans in the ATL. The supremely confident Reese had plenty to say when asked about her matchup with Aces superstar and best player in the league A’ja Wilson. While the words exuded confidence, her play left a lot to be desired.

Angel Reese before the game: “I know I’m a great player.”



Then went 1-8 FG with 8 turnovers 😭 pic.twitter.com/pPvDZBBO8S — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 17, 2026

Reese Unleashes Stinker in Wilson Matchup

Prior to Sunday’s matchup Reese told reporters this in reference to Wilson:

“She’s obviously a great player … but I know I’m a great player too.”

Reese finished with one of the ugliest stat lines you’ll ever see. Reese hit one of eight field-goal attempts a missed her lone three-point shot. She had as many turnovers as she did rebounds, with eight apiece. One shot made from the field, eight turnovers.

Wilson was a steady force scoring 20 points on an efficient 6-for-12 shooting and grabbing six rebounds.

Angel reese today:



1-8 field goals

8 turnovers



Atlanta made a comeback in crunch time without her. pic.twitter.com/0WnJcSCZ89 — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) May 17, 2026

Reese Struggling With Efficiency And Turnovers

In three games this season Reese has for all intents and purposes looked awful on the offensive end of the floor. While she’s averaging a double-double of 10.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, her efficiency has been terrible as well as her propensity for turnovers.

Reese is shooting a paltry 33 percent from the field, and averaging 5.3 turnovers per game. Her play has quickly drawn the ire of fans who wanna know why so much hype for a player whose best skill is her heart and hustle.

Fans Chime In

In the aftermath of Reese’s performance fans quickly piled on with a bevy of comments via social media.

“Change of scenery but same results. That’s ok. She just needs to be marketed more,” a fan said. “She is not a very skilled basketball player. Came into the league with a lot of hype out of college. Her play has not matched it,” another fan said. “One of the most fundamentally flawed Sports players (any sport) in history. Plus, ZERO Improvement,” another fan quipped. “She hasn’t accepted the fact that she’s only a role player,” a fan mentioned. “GOAT numbers according to her,” another fan replied. “I’m not sure how Angel is still playing professionally. She’s more about being an influencer now anyway,” a fan said. “The worst part is when she inevitably will take the spot of a more deserving player for all star week,” a fan said.

While Reese is struggling offensively thus far this season and for the better part of her two-plus year career, the difference is the Dream are a much more talented team than the Chicago Sky. So, in essence she may be able to get away with outings like Sunday and the team could still easily be victorious.

In the Windy City that just wasn’t a possibility most nights.