‘You’re Not In Australia, You’re Head Coach Of A Team In A League Of Predominantly Black Women’: Sheryl Swoopes Gave Sandy Brondello Advice Navigating A League With Mostly White Coaches

Sandy Brondello’s suspension is over and the discussion and hoopla surrounding her calling Angel Reese a “protected species” is all but gone, but not forgotten. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes gave her two cents on the situation.

While Swoopes said she knows Brondello and doesn’t think she is a racist or meant it in a derogatory manner, the coach does have to be able to read the room better.

Speaking on a recent episode of “the Women’s Hoop Show,” Swoopes said she backs Reese and believes the moment should be taken seriously.

“At the end of the day, you’re not in Australia, You’re the head coach of a team in a league of predominantly black women,” Swoopes said. So, you have to be very mindful of your position. Also , let’s just call it what it is because unfortunately that’s where we are in this country, but also in this league right now.”

Swoopes is referring to all of the racial division that has engulfed WNBA social media, the threats against players and complaints from fans about how superstars, especially Caitlin Clark, are being targeted by jealous opponents.

Wow. Swoopes went scorched earth on Sandy. Benefit of the doubt and track record mean nothing. Apologies mean nothing.



Insane. — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 22, 2026

The incident with Brondello happened after Toronto Tempo forward Nyara Sabally collided with Dream Reese, The officials gave Sabally a foul and Brondello lost it and began arguing with referee Toni Patillo. A courtside microphone picked up her complaining that “Angel, she is a protected species. … No, come on, Toni … that’s sh—t.”

“You have to be very mindful of where you are, of your privilege and what’s coming out of your mouth, because of all of this racism stuff that’s surrounding the W right now, I don’t care what happened. I don’t care where you’re from, You can’t say things like that,” Swoopes cautioned.

Swoopes’ comments speak to another troubling dynamic within the league. It has zero Black women coaches, which is really absurd. So there’s inevitably a huge cultural gap between these coaches and this predominantly Black women’s league. There are people who argue that those coaches are the most qualified and that’s why there are no Black female coaches. This idea reinforces systemic biases about the capability of Black leadership.

It’s actually a total embarrassment that the league doesn’t have any Black female coaches. Unfathomable even.

Despite fans coming to Brondello’s defense and justifying it with an explanation that the term is commonly used in her home country of Australia, she still caught major backlash from the league and from Reese who made a statement supporting the WNBA’s one-game suspension without pay.

WNBA Players Split On Sandy Brondello Suspension

Some groups on social media really were relentless in dragging Brondello. However, there were WNBA coaches and players that came to her defense.

Former New York Liberty guard and respected WNBA voice Natasha Cloud spoke about the situation.

“First and foremost Sandy is one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for and one of my favorite coaches and I think it stems from being a very good human being. Sandy checks on me regularly still as a player and I’m not on her team and I think that speaks volumes for her. Yall know me Im a fiery player,” Cloud said. “Sandy said what she said and took ownership of it immediately. She reached out to Angel immediately,” Cloud continued. “Also there is a difference too, she’s Australian so certain terminology and lingo they use is very different from others but normalized for them. You can’t take back what she said but taking ownership of it is something we don’t see often in this realm, as quickly as she did. Sandy is one of the good ones. I’m gonna stand ten toes behind her.”

"Sandy's one of the good ones."



Natasha Cloud speaks about her former coach, Sandy Brondello, calling Angel Reese a "protected species." pic.twitter.com/YbpPIPHDnB — Sportico (@Sportico) July 22, 2026

Toronto Tempo wing player Temi Fagbenle defends her coach Sandy Brondello after the WNBA suspended her for calling Angel Reese a “protected species.” Fagbenle argues the same phrase about Caitlin Clark wouldn’t have caused this reaction. Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon defended her as well.

Rob Parker Blasts WNBA For Soap Opera Drama

Some are just fed up with the daily drama overall.

Fox Sports radio personality Rob Parker was one of them as he blasted the WNBA on his daily radio show, “Odd Couple.”

“This is why I don’t partake in the WNBA. You can’t take this league seriously. The last thing you talk about is basketball. Every day, somebody’s feelings are hurt, or some coach or player has to be reprimanded over everything other than basketball. It’s like a soap opera. Everything’s a problem”

"This is why I don't partake in the WNBA. You can't take this league seriously. The last thing you talk about is basketball. Every day, somebody's feelings are hurt, or some coach or player has to be reprimanded over everything other than basketball. It's like a soap opera."… pic.twitter.com/cuPHNXTJ5K — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 21, 2026

It may seem like the league and some players made a mountain out of a molehill, but that’s the sensitivity you get when you have a mostly black League with most leadership positions being filled by white men and women coaches.