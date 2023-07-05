WNBA Player Natasha Cloud’s “Our Country Is Trash” Tweet Might Be Poorly Timed But Fellow Athlete Enes Kanter Freedom Should Exit The Chat

WNBA player Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics has come under fire for some controversial remarks she made about America leading up to Independence Day, July 4.

Cloud wrote on Twitter, “Our country is trash in so many ways, and instead of using our resources to make it better, we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.” Cloud, who reportedly identifies as gay, went on to say, “Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”

Doubling Down

When other Twitter users began to bash her for the statement, Cloud doubled down on her feelings loud enough for the social media users in the back to hear.

“Also let me just say this for all the folk on my TL. If I don’t give af was a person it’s me,” Cloud posted with a laughing while crying emoji and an emoji shrug. “Yall finna make me money cause of how much real estate I’m holding in yalls minds.

“And also for my religion weaponizers… y’all the people that killed Jesus.”

Soon after, another athlete honed in on Cloud’s sentiments and felt the need to remind her of how “lucky and blessed” she is to be in a “country like America.”

Enes Freedom Has Entered The Chat

“Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is,” Freedom began. “Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! “You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped. People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side.”

What Freedom fails to address in the comparison to oppressive global regimes is the consistent oppression of “marginalized groups” that Cloud’s statement is based upon — if only one were to look at prevalent police brutality that seems to be legitimized today, even when seen by all through viral videos.

Further Study Required

Cloud’s statement may touch some nerves, but it seems Enes Freedom, an immigrant from Turkey, should exit the chat of issues being raised by Black people born and raised in America.

This isn’t the first time Cloud has been vocal about issues that evoke emotion and could possibly create division across social, racial and political lines.

When you take on the flag and question the obvious flaws in our country, while living what people perceive as a more “fortunate” life than most, then the backlash could be strong. Cloud isn’t one to back down on the court and from her past track record, she will always voice opinions that shake up the apple cart and challenge the status quo.