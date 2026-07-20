‘Why Hasn’t The League Backed Caitlin Like This?’: Angel Reese Says She’s Grateful That WNBA Protected Her and Suspended Toronto Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream picked up their fifth consecutive win on Sunday. The Dream knocked off the Chicago Sky on guard Jordin Canada’s buzzer beating layup. The winning streak follows a season long five-game losing streak that saw the Dream go from 12-4 to 12-9.

RELATED: ‘I’m So Sick Of Everyone Having To Walk On Eggshells Around Black People’: Some Fans Don’t Feel Like Sandy Brondello Should Have Apologized For Calling Angel Reese A ‘Protected Species’

Atlanta Dream Back On Winning Side Of Things: Angel Reese Says Suspension of Brondello Maker Her Happy

While the team is playing much better, the winning streak has been clouded by some drama aimed at star player Angel Reese. During Friday’s road win at Toronto, Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello could be heard calling the three-time All-Star a “protected species,” which refers to her not having any fouls levied against her. That drew the ire of many fans everywhere, with the comment even being deemed racist by many.

Angel Reese took time pregame to address the situation with Toronto coach Sandy Brondello. pic.twitter.com/VTxmmRbXT4 — espnW (@espnW) July 19, 2026

Reese Addresses Issue Head On

In the aftermath of Brondello’s comments she was suspended by the league for one game. The suspension was handed down after Brondello issued a lengthy surprise to Reese after Friday’s contest. At the time of her applogy Reese didn’t say much, instead she just shared a tweet on X talking about how WNBA-championship winning coach called her a “protected species.”

Prior to Sunday’s game Reese addressed the elephant in the room, and let it be known she was happy with the outcome of the situation.

“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours,” Reese said. “It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action. “There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone — from fans to coaches to players. And I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball. “The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”

Angel Reese speaks out on Sandy Brondello calling her a 'protected species' https://t.co/rRhk8yx38A pic.twitter.com/3rejZCxtpU — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2026

Fans Chime In

Reese’s comments on the matter didn’t go over without fans giving their opinions on the matter.

“This is such a dumb post. She thanks the coach for the apology and then basically dismisses it in the same post. Also she’s the reason for the suspension because she ran to socials. There is nothing wrong with what the coach said to the refs,” a fan said. “Why hasn’t the league backed Cailin like this?” another fan asked. “Commish feeling pressure. I don’t believe there were any racial undertones in her comment. I believe she meant for like ‘diva’ treatment,” someone else replied. “Airball Reese back at it. What a whiney little baby with the intelligence of a rock,” another person quipped. “It must be sad to live your entire life as a victim. Being offended at things that aren’t offensive at all. The woke mind virus strikes again,” a fan mentioned. Reese Grateful To Be In Atlanta

Not only did Reese address the Brondello situation in her pregame interview, the rebounding savant also talked about how happy she is playing in the ATL.

“This organization is showing so much support. I was thinking about this morning, like, I just want to be a Dream forever because of the support that they’ve shown me from the fan base to my teammates and my coaches,” Reese said. “ It’s important and I haven’t always had that. So I’m just really grateful for it and just the continued support here has really helped me.”

After a tumultuous two seasons in Chicago, Reese seems to have found peace in her new surroundings, and Sunday’s win also moved the Dream back into the first place in the Eastern Conference.