‘Caitlin Clark Is The Real MVP When You Remove The Sisterhood’: Fans Not Happy That Indiana Fever Star Trails Both A’ja Wilson and Olivia Miles In MVP Odds

Minnesota Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles currently ranks ahead of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark in 2026 WNBA MVP odds discussions, sparking intense social media debate.

Much to the chagrin of Clark’s fans, the dynamic floor leader of the Fever also ranks behind Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson, who’s the overwhelming frontrunner for the award (heavy betting favorite).

The Lynx rookie has been tracking as a top-two/three MVP favorite and Rookie of the Year lock, averaging 19.7 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 4.6 RPG for a league-best 31–9 team. With the aforementioned Clark positioned behind leaders in formal odds/rankings (sits fourth in major odds like FanDuel or lower in select ballot/player tiers), despite historic playmaking and driving Indiana’s offense alongside high-scoring Kelsey Mitchell.



Some fans are livid after recent polls show Caitlin Clark (left) behind A’ja Wilson and Olivia Miles (right) in the WNBA MVP race. (Photos: Getty Images)

The Debate Between Clark And Miles

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that Wilson will take home her fifth WNBA MVP this season. She holds the WNBA record with four already in tow. But “The Clarksies” also wanna know why Miles is ahead of Clark in most oddsmakers’ tallies.

The case for the former Notre Dame and TCU guard Miles looks like this: She’s a two-way guard with impact on offense and disruptive defense leading a powerhouse Lynx squad despite roster shifts and limited availability from Napheesa Collier.

She chasing the rare ROTY/MVP double honors last achieved by WNBA legend and now Basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker in 2008.

The case for Clark is critics and fans argue Clark’s foundational offensive gravity, historic assist numbers, and structural franchise-shifting impact outweigh a rookie joining an already elite Cheryl Reeve system.

Fans Chime In

Social media users expressed their opinions about the MVP race underneath the Yahoo Sports post on X about the latest odds.

“Clark is the clear MVP when you remove the sisterhood from the equation,” a Clark stan said.

“Miles at 2 is a joke and she’s carrying,” another fan said.

“Can anybody explain WHY Miles is second?!?!? WHY???” one reply read.

“That’s why no one takes womans basketball seriously I pray Caitlin goes to Europe so the WNBA can fail,” someone else commented.

Please do tell me how is Olivia Miles is ahead of Caitlin Clark? Caitlin Clark leads in every offensive stats against Olivia Miles. CC generated points higher than Olivia in PTS/AST combined and it’s not even close,” another fan mentioned.

“Lmfao Olivia Miles. B-tch please. Caitlin will face this shot from you woke assh-les her whole career. Learn stats. They don’t even guard Miles. Lmfao,” another obvious Clark partisan quipped.

“So it’s a fake award. Got it,” another fan spewed.

WNBA Legend Says Angel Reese Deserves MVP Recognition

While fans and analysts are debating who should win the WNBA MVP award and who should be runner-up, WNBA legend and four-time WNBA champion Tina Thompson is giving Atlanta Dream superstar Angel Reese her flowers.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the “Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady” podcast, Thompson made the case for Reese.

“I also think Angel needs to be in the MVP conversation. What she brings is impactful … it doesn’t necessarily mean scoring. She’s like, ‘Dirty work? I’ll get it done,'” Thompson said.

Reese did nothing quell that notion with her big game on Sept. 17. The former LSU Tigers legend scored 30 points (one shy of her career-high) and grabbed ten rebounds in the host Dream’s 103-59 win over the Connecticut Sun. It was her league-leading and WNBA record 30th double-double of the season.