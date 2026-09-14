‘We’ve Always Been Friends. Don’t try to do That’: Caitlin Clark Sets the Record Straight About Angel Reese Following Team USA’s Fifth Straight FIBA Cup Gold

During the postgame news conference following Team USA’s FIBA Women’s World Cup gold-medal win over France, a reporter asked Caitlin Clark about her friendship with Angel Reese, specifically referring to them as being friends “now.”

Clark immediately checked the clout-chasing reporter, trying to push a fake narrative that is old and worn out at this point.

The reporter asked: “Are you and (Angel Reese) friends now?” Clark responded, “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that,” while pointing her finger at the reporter in a reprimanding way.

“Are you and (Angel Reese) friends now?”



Caitlin Clark: “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that.”



(h/t @tntbeIIever)



pic.twitter.com/8eofUZQJal — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2026

Now that FIBA is over, reporters and fans will likely return to creating divisive narratives around Clark and Reese, fueling the kind of engagement that thrives in all the wrong places

At least Clark has once and for all put to bed the narrative that she and Reese are enemies. Both players have benefited greatly from the perceived rivalry, all the way to the bank. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that they are competitive, but cool — much like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Any animosity between them appears to be fueled more by outside forces than by the players themselves.

Fans React to Clark Saying She’s Always Been Friends With Angel Reese

Clark was trying to bask in the glory of her win, while fans were left figuring out how to process the apparent demise of a narrative that has driven a significant portion of WNBA coverage since Clark and Reese entered the league in 2024.

“Clark fans not gonna like this one,” one user commented.

“Why?,” another fan replied. “ I’m a Clark fan and LOVE that the truth is finally being shone to the light. It’s the haters on both sides that make up the BS!”

Some Clark fans refused to take the blame, insisting they aren’t the ones who have a problem with their friendship.

“Actually we are fine, it’ll be the BLACK RACISTS that will lose it!,” one CC fan commented. “This may weed out the actual fans of hers from the bigots who were only there to hate.” one netizen noted. “The MAGA Caitlin fans won’t like this. Hoop fan Caitlin fans(me) already knew this,” another Clark fan tweeted. “Good for her for directly shutting it down. Even if they’re not friends, it’s a good start towards changing the dynamic and setting an example for media/fans,” one netizen quipped in support of Clark;s comments.

Angel Reese on her chemistry with Caitlin Clark:



"I'm sure we know each other's game like the back of each other's hand … So it's fun. We just continue to build chemistry because we know we're going to be USA teammates for a while."pic.twitter.com/r5Go2pQWew — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 10, 2026

Team USA Wins Fifth Straight FIBA Cup

Team USA ran away with the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, overcoming an early double-digit deficit to beat France 97-79. Behind WNBA stars Gabby Williams and Dominique Malonga—who finished with 21 points and six rebounds—France built a quick lead in the first half before the Americans took control. Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the decisive victory, securing her second career FIBA World Cup MVP award.

The 12-woman roster assembled by four-time FIBA champion Sue Bird did its job and brought home the gold, but not without some controversy along the way.

New Narrative For Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Entering Playoffs?

In addition to complaining that Clark wasn’t getting enough playing time, many of her fans were perplexed to see Clark and Reese — both coming off the bench — seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

The media and fans have created a false narrative that the players don’t like each other, dating back to their college days. The narrative has been repeated and amplified so often that it has taken on a life of its own, creating a fictionalized version of their relationship that many people now accept as fact.

Neither player has ever publicly expressed personal animosity toward the other, yet the narrative has persisted. Clark finally set the record straight with a reporter who appeared intent on stirring up controversy. It was refreshing to see fans recognize that the two players can coexist — and may even prove to be highly compatible teammates if they ever find themselves on the same team.

I’ve never seen any other player in the WNBA celebrate the successes of teammates the way that Angel Reese does, and she is like this EVERY GAME!



Check out her reaction to this 3PT shot from Caitlin Clark to end the first half!



That’s CHAMPIONSHIP energy! pic.twitter.com/y2EtoauiUZ — Hovah76 (@hovah76) September 13, 2026

For now, they must suit up for the final four games of the WNBA regular season as they prepare for deep playoff runs. Reese’s Atlanta Dream and Clark’s Indiana Fever entered the final stretch with identical 26-14 records. With higher seeding on the line, their growing friendship off the court will take a backseat the moment they step back onto the hardwood.