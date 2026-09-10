‘It’s Happening, Whether We Like It Or Not’: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Are Becoming Friends While Driving Team USA’s Bench Brigade To Win Over Hungary 

As Team USA continues to demolish all competition, winning its fourth FIBA World Cup game against Hungary (108-56) on Sept. 10, it seems that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are building a relationship that won’t feed into the narrative that these women are arch enemies. That delusion has been a driving catalyst in the narratives that have kept the WNBA at the forefront of soap opera sports drama and negative fan engagement.

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With both superstars coming off the bench for Kara Lawson’s Team USA squad, fans — still needing something to complain about — have focused on a perceived lack of playing time for Clark and Reese.

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Clark & Reese Developing Strong Chemistry As Formidable Second Unit For Team USA

Despite the backlash, Clark had been leading Team USA in minutes entering the quarterfinals against Hungary, and she was the only Team USA player to take the court for more than 20 minutes on Thursday. Clark scored 10 points along with a team-leading nine assists. Reese chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and missed one shot from the field.

Reese was asked about her developing personal relationship with Clark, whom she has competed against on the court dating back to high school, following the win over Hungary. One reporter noted how they reflect the unselfishness of Team USA. The 12-woman wrecking crew has surpassed the 30-assist mark the past two games, which is a FIBA World Cup record

“Dishing it off to her, she dishes it off to me,” Reese said of her court chemistry. “She knows my side, so I kind of got one (assist) from her today or maybe two.”

Sounds Like Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Are Becoming Friends: “Magic & Bird” Theme

Reese and Clark buying into their roles and leaning into a budding friendship has led to a developing chemistry with the second unit. This unforeseen union gives fans some insight into how successful these two could be on the same team.

“We played each other so many times. I’m sure we know each other’s game like the back of each other’s hand … so it’s fun,” said Reese whose LSU team defeated Clark’s Iowa one in the NCAA Finals back in 2023, sparking a woman’s basketball revolution that continues to transform.

“We just continue to build chemistry because we know we’re going to be USA teammates for a while,” Reese added.

While the juicy story is this fictional world where Team USA players all dislike Clark and the coaches are complicit in trying to keep Clark, Reese and Paige Bueckers off the court so the old heads can shine, the real story is the continuation of the “Magic and Bird” theme that was being pushed when both three-time all-stars entered the league.

The relationship was always fueled by success on the court, rivalry games, racial and cultural identity and fan preference. Both Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were among the best players in college, competed for a national championship and then continued that rivalry in the NBA. They also formed a friendship over the years, even while their fan bases stayed very fractured, loyal to one or the other.

We are seeing a similar journey between Reese and Clark as these FIBA World Cup games begin to move into the money rounds. That’s positive for Team USA.

There are four games left in the WNBA season, and three games separating the third-seed Las Vegas Aces and the eighth-seed Dallas Wings. The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream are deadlocked in the No. 4 and No. 5 slots.

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Let’s enjoy this moment, because when the ball goes up for the last week of the WNBA season, none of these teammates will be anything but enemies, as almost all of them are involved in a tightly contested race to the playoffs.