‘Ridiculous She Isn’t Getting More PT’: Caitlin Clark Fans Must Not Know She Leads Team USA In Minutes Per Game The Way They Are Crying About Her and Angel Reese Coming Off The Bench

No matter how well Team USA is doing in FIBA Cup play, fans can’t get enough of the two most popular players in the tournament in WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Team USA coach Kara Lawson has been distributing the minutes as she sees fit, and it has led to a 3-0 record entering Thursday’s game against Hungary.

RELATED: “Caitlin Clark Literally The Best Player In The World’: CC, Paige Bueckers and Rhyne Howard Lead Team USA’s 94-61 Blowout Of China In FIBA World Cup Featuring 70 WNBA Players

Despite the success, fans still aren’t happy with what they perceive as disrespect to Clark and Reese because they are coming off the bench. Everybody must put their egos aside and play a role in FIBA World Cup play. Therefore, the WNBA’s leading rebounder and the league’s golden girl are locked in “reserve” roles for the team behind veterans.

Linda Cohn Leads Fan Attack Of Sue Bird & Kara Lawson For Benching Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese

Managing director Sue Bird and Lawson have experienced the wrath of fans who just aren’t seeing the stars they want to see enough.

RELATED: WNBA Braces For Tragic Playoff Ratings Decline As Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Are Probably Done For The 2025 Season

Naturally, the influx of new WNBA fans want to see who they perceive as the brightest stars on the court the most. These narratives blaming coaches, jealousy and other reasons for the way Team USA’s minutes are distributed are supported by respected voices such as legendary ESPN anchor Linda Cohn. After a rant accusing A’ja Wilson of backing out of the FIBA World Cup because she didn’t want to play second fiddle to Clark, Cohn blasted Team USA for “delaying the Caitlin Clark” effect.

In her video titled “Team USA Advances: Start Caitlin Clark Or Keep With The Gameplan?” Cohn criticizes Lawson’s decision to continue bringing Clark off the bench in favor of veteran Chelsea Gray.

“She wanted the vets to get another shot. I get that. … I still don’t understand why Chelsea Gray is starting at point guard over Caitlin Clark. I don’t understand. … Help me to understand. This isn’t about disrespecting Chelsea Gray. My goodness, she is terrific. … But aren’t we trying to win the World Cup?” Cohn said. “In the opener against China, Clark comes off the bench, scored 14 points, 11 assists, with not a single turnover. And what did Coach Kara Lawson say after that performance by Caitlin Clark? She said, ‘Caitlin was terrific coming off the bench. She changed the tempo of the game.’” “Why don’t you want to change the tempo from the opening tip?” Cohn asked. “Help me to understand, because that’s the Caitlin Clark effect. We see it. … I’m not alone. It’s not just about whether her three-point shot is falling. She gets the ball and just motors. She sees passes that other players do not. … She gets teammates running and creates easy baskets. The defense has to pick her up, and that leaves everyone else open.”

Caitlin Clark Leads Team USA In Average Minutes Per Game

According to the officially tracked stats by FIBA, Clark is averaging 21.9 minutes per game despite not being a starter for the national team. Clark also leads the national team in assists (6.3 APG) at the World Cup. She is closely followed by Breanna Stewart (20.3) in the minutes leaders list.

So the rants about playing time are actually delusional.

“Caitlin Clark isn’t the only one being robbed by the old guard & bum Coach Kara Lawson! Angel Reese is playing the 4th fewest minutes so that they can give the minutes to bums instead of. She’s having a great tournament and they aren’t rewarding her with earned playing time!” one WNBA fan on X wrote.

Clark is averaging the most minutes per game but the fourth-most points and is only shooting 30.3 percent from the field. Add in her assists and you can clearly understand why she is having a huge impact. But her time spent on the court could also be considered generous. Whether she comes off the bench or not is totally a strategic move left up to the coach. Especially if they are winning.

Team USA ran though Group D play with relative ease, with victories over China (94-61), Italy (55-52), and Czechia (105-64). Through three group stage games, Reese has been highly productive in limited action, posting 26 points, 18 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Her supposed “lack of playing time” hasn’t hurt her game or Team USA’s results.

Neither has Clark’s as she ranks fourth in scoring, second in total rebounds, tied for second in steals, and second in blocks. Her 52 total minutes put her in sixth behind veterans like Breanna Stewart, team-leading scorer Jackie Young (11.3 ppg), and Kahleah Copper.

“Ridiculous she isn’t getting more PT,” another fan added.

”they hate CC. Don’t want her to shine at all,” a netizen quipped.

Kara Lawson Will Continue To Bring CC, Angel & Paige Off Bench Against Hungary

There’s a large contingent of fans who want Clark to play the entire game with no regard to how she fits into the winning scheme or how Lawson actually protects her deficiencies with the way she has chosen to play her.

Lawson also mentioned on Wednesday (Sept. 9) that she has no intention of starting Clark. She was also asked about Reese and Paige Bueckers moving into the starting rotation and she left the door open to changes but said “I like where we are right now.”

Caitlin Clark will remain on the Team USA bench as coach Kara Lawson refuses to mess with her starting five.



“I like where we are right now.”



🎥:@JackThompsonFOX pic.twitter.com/Nc0vKL0djS — OutKick (@Outkick) September 9, 2026

Reese and Clark fans will have to deal and wait their turns.