“Caitlin Clark Literally The Best Player In The World’: CC, Paige Bueckers and Rhyne Howard Lead Team USA’s 94-61 Blowout Of China In FIBA World Cup Featuring 70 WNBA Players

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup kicked off today in Berlin, and Team USA, the winner of the last four cups, didn’t disappoint. USA defeated China 94-61, with a combined effort that exemplified why this team will be nearly impossible to beat. Several players filled up the stat sheet in the win.

Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Rhyne Howard Lead Team USA Over China

Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard led the way with 14 points each. Angel Reese grabbed a team high nine rebounds, Clark dished out 11 assists, Howard knocked down four three-pointers, and Bueckers led the team with six made field goals.

USA OPENS FIBA WORLD CUP WITH A 33-POINT WIN OVER CHINA, 94-61 💪🔥



⭐️ Caitlin Clark: 14 PTS, 10 AST, 3 3PM

⭐️ Rhyne Howard: 14 PTS, 4 3PM

⭐️ Paige Bueckers: 14 PTS, 10 PTS in the 4th Q pic.twitter.com/KGxhEYFfqp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2026

WNBA Has 70 Current, Former Players In 2026 FIBA Tournament

While Team USA’s roster is 12 deep with the biggest names in women’s hoops, a total of 70 current and former WNBA players are featured on national team rosters for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

If the eight straight Olympic gold medals and four straight FIBA cups weren’t enough to convince you that Team USA has the premier women’s basketball talent in the world, the abundance of WNBA players who have invaded FIBA rosters is proof that the W is the elite women’s hoops league on earth. With the best talent competing nightly.

How could the WNBA not have to shut down the entire season for a week, when the majority of their star talent will be in Germany?

According to the WNBA, 14 of the 15 WNBA teams will be represented by a current WNBA player, and 15 of the 16 competing national teams have at least one current WNBA player on their rosters.

Sixteen players who have been selected as WNBA All-Stars are set to compete: Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever, USA); Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings, USA); Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics, USA); Caitlin Clark (Indiana, USA); Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx, USA); Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury, USA); Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces, USA); Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream, USA); Kiki Iriafen (Washington, USA) Angel Reese (Atlanta, USA); Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty, USA)

Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm, Australia); Dominique Malonga (Seattle, France); Emma Meesseman (Belgium), and Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries, France) are on international teams.

WNBA Fans Chime In On Team USA FIBA Women’s Basketball Blowout Over China

It’s impossible for WNBA to keep their comments positive, therefore criticisms of certain players’ stat lines, despite the 33-point blowout, were all over the comments. It will take some time for the fans to understand that right now all of their favorites are one machine plowing towards a goal on the world stage. One’s petty feelings about individual players should wait until the WNBA season re-commences.

“Angel Reese US best defender. Guarded china biggest player to the smallest player. Team high 9 rebounds. 5 offensive rebounds none from her misses. +16 plus/minus in 17 minutes She was effective in her play,” one fan said in defense of a nasty comment towards Reese’s nine-rebound game.

One fan reminded, “Breanna Stewart had 14 points too.” “Caitlin Clark literally the best player in the world it’s so obvious lol,” one user said on X.

Some fans were still not satisfied with certain stars coming off the bench.

“Yeah, the 3 lead scorers started the game on the bench. Whatever the reason is for that it’s a stupid reason. Best players play. Period,” one netizen expressed.

To which another replied:

“Not how this works Chris. everybody is good lol Team USA has won every Olympics since 1996 and last four fiba cups. Relax buddy. any combination they put out there is gonna do the job. Games against France who has 10 former or current WNBA players will be a slight challenge but this team is OVERLOADED. They don’t just play who YOU want to see they play to win and highlight the greatest women players on earth,” an observer explained.

Ranking Countries With The Most WNBA Players

The U.S. roster features a tournament-high 12 current WNBA players. France has the second most current or former WNBA players (10), followed by Australia (9), Spain (7), and Germany (6).

WNBA Coaches Are Deep At FIBA World Cup

Five current or former WNBA coaches will serve as national team head coaches: Sandy Brondello (Toronto Tempo, Australia); Mike Thibault (Belgium); Olaf Lange (Toronto, Germany); Corey Gaines (Japan); and Rena Wakama (Chicago Sky, Nigeria). WNBA champion Kara Lawson will serve as the United States’ head coach, assisted by Natalie Nakase (Golden State), Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix), and Stephanie White (Indiana). Jose Fernandez (Dallas) will serve in a scouting capacity for the USA.