‘Can’t Believe A’ja Ducking The Big China Girl’: A’ja Wilson Dropping Out Of FIBA World Cup Clears The Lane For Caitlin Clark To Be Undisputed ‘Face of WNBA’

The WNBA World is shocked by the announcement that four-time MVP, and the leading candidate for that honor this season, A’ja Wilson, will not be competing for Team USA at the upcoming FIBA Women’s World Cup due to unspecified reasons.

A’ja Wilson & Kelsey Plum Ruled Out For FIBA World Cup In Berlin Starting Sept. 4

This comes as a shock to most because Wilson hasn’t been injured this season, and most feel that her removal from the team is based on needed rest and her workload. Wilson’s absence will be a huge blow to Team USA as the veteran is leading the WNBA in scoring (26 ppg) while averaging 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Breaking: Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson will no longer compete for Team USA at the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup due to health reasons, USA Basketball announced. The Mystics' Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been named to the roster in their place. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) August 31, 2026

Team USA is loaded with talent up and down the roster. Plus the absence of Wilson and all-world scorer Kelsey Plum (nursing a calf injury) has opened the doors for two new players in Washington Mystics stars Sonia Cintron and Kiki Irafen, to get their first taste of Team USA high-stakes FIBA hoops.

Regardless of how dominant the women’s team has been, winning every Olympic Gold medal since 1996 and going for a fifth straight FIBA title, Wilson’s experience and dominance as the best women’s player on earth will be missed.

Wilson has already delivered two Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cup titles for Team USA, including MVP honors at both the 2024 Olympics and 2022 World Cup.

Fans Chime In On A’ja Wilson Dropping Out Of FIBA World Cup

Some fans suggested Wilson was selfish for abandoning Team USA so she can rest up and hunt a fifth MVP and fourth title with the Las Vegas Aces.

“I’ve never seen a sport where so many players decline to play a game because of ‘rest.’ Their season is only a few months long. You have the rest of the year to ‘rest,’” one fan said. “Aja Wilson placed her individual goal (5th MVP) over her country,” another fan agreed.

Aj’a Wilson Ducking Triple Towers Of China Led By 7-foot-3 Zhang Ziyu?

Some fans suggest Wilson was ducking smoke. Fearful of having to go against 7-foot-3, Zhang Ziyu, who would be the tallest player in WNBA history. Ziyu rose to international fame dominating the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup (where she won MVP) and has transitioned to playing with China’s senior national team. Ziyu plays for Shandong in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) and will be eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

China boasts the tallest frontline in international women’s hoops. Alongside Ziyu is 6-foot-9 Han Xu, a skilled key contributor to the New York Liberty and 6-foot-7 Dallas Wings center Li Yueri. They would definitely make Wilson work for hers.

Is Aj’a Wilson Avoiding Caitlin Clark Circus?

Others say she was ducking playing with Clark, whom she played with during the FIBA qualifiers. Some blamed the WNBA for the odd scheduling.

“This gotta hurt her MVP odds a little. No way she getting MVP by ducking this while the others suiting up. I can’t believe Aja ducking the big China girl,” one fan commented.

“League need to get their sh-t under control cuz why tf are they playing FIBA games right before intense playoffs games that’s clearly more important,” one netizen complained.

“A’ja Wilson is skipping the World Cup because she doesn’t want to play with Caitlin Clark is petty,” one netizen suggested.

Lane Is Wide Open For Clark To Cement Herself As “Face of WNBA” Without A’ja Wilson At FIBA World Cup

The absence of such an imposing figure will indeed clear the lane for Clark to be the featured player on the star-studded team. It also clears the lane for her to have the Team USA spotlight to herself, build her visibility and possibly be the uncontested face of the league by the time the WNBA resumes play again following the FIBA Finals on September 13th.

Wilson has not addressed her absence, so until then, fans will speculate about why. End of the day, Wilson was the only other player able to snatch some of Clark’s shine. Now the lane is wide open for a Team USA Caitlin Clark-led gold medal.