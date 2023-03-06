Las Vegas Lovefest | WNBA Star Kelsey Plum And Raiders Tight End Darren Waller Tied The Knot

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller have thrown their hat into the sports power couple ring. The couple began dating over a year ago and got married on Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas.



Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller got married on Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas. (FB Screenshot/WNBA Fan Page)

The Clark County clerk’s office shows Plum and Waller applied for the marriage license on Jan. 22. The online bridal website theknot.com also shows that the couple had an online registry under their names, according to reports.

Plum posted photos of the wedding on her Instagram account.

https://twitter.com/vernKPIX/status/1632624703788695559

Kelsey Plum Has Been On Fire

It has been a nice professional run for Plum over the last couple of years.

After suffering an Achilles injury in 2020, she broke out in 2021 — winning the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award. Last season she made her first WNBA All-Star team and was named MVP of the game. She also earned All-WNBA first team honors for the first time in her career and help lead the Aces to their first WNBA title.

Plum was a sneaker free agent at the end of last season and signed a multi deal with Under Armour, with her and the brand just announcing a Dawg Class Camp led by Plum. The weekend camp for amateur female players is set to focus on on-court skills and off-court topics such as mental health, life skills, branding and media training.

“Plum Dawg” is what Plum’s teammates and friends affectionately call the baller.

“It’s waking up and attacking the day. It’s someone that is very purposeful and has intent with what they do,” Plum told Andscape. “I think that resonates with everyone, in sport or out of sport. Different genders, races, it doesn’t matter. Everyone can be a dawg or learn to be a dawg.”

https://twitter.com/UnderArmour/status/1630946613689458691

Plum was the college player of the year and the number one-pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft but despite her success she felt there weren’t resources readily available to help her with what she needed.

“I didn’t have a ton of resources to understand what it takes to become a really good college player, and then, a really good pro player,” Plum said. “It took me four or five years to figure that out, and I almost died in the process. I can help them bridge that gap so that they don’t have to fail how I failed.”

Darren Waller Gives Back

Her now husband Waller battled substance abuse issues dating back to his teenage years. He overdosed on pills in 2017, and was suspended from the NFL for a year and went to rehab.

In 2019 and 2020, he had his most productive seasons as a member of the Raiders. He caught a total of 197 passes for 2,341 yards and 12 TDs. Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He founded the Darren Waller Foundation in 2020 to “equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol and support youth and their families during their recovery and treatment journey.”

https://twitter.com/darrenwallerfdn/status/1619082368131956736

Plum and Waller not only perform in their respective fields, but they understand the importance of giving back and using their platform to help uplift others. That’s what power couples do.