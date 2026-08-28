ESPN’s Top 50 WNBA Player List Turns Into Nasty Social Media Debate Between Olivia Miles and Caitlin Clark Fans

ESPN knew it was the perfect time to drop its Top 50 WNBA players list and send fans on social media into a passionate debate.

After Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson took the first slot, you couldn’t get past the second player on the list — Caitlin Clark — before Olivia Miles fans hopped into the commentary with a venom. The dynamic rookie was fourth on the list, behind CC and future Hall of Famer Breanna Stewart (No. 3) whose game has been less impactful the past few seasons.

Olivia Miles Fans Object To Her Ranking Behind Caitlin Clark On ESPN List Of Top 50 WNBA Players

“Yall serious have CC over Olivia Mitchell and Stewie? Nah – we have eyes. This ain’t it,” one netizen said. “Your #2 player gets taken out of rotation on defense when the games are tight, and when she stays in she makes a turnover or brick game winning shots. Be more serious,” one user commented.

Miles recently saying she “deserved to go No.1” over Paige Bueckers in the 2026 draft has put the usually soft-spoken assassin on some radars. Especially with the Minnesota Lynx guard closing in on Clark’s rookie scoring record.

Why did Olivia miles think she was going to be the number one pick when her resume wasn't even 50% of Azzi's college resume? The draft is based on your entire performance history and accomplishments throughout the leagues you played in, including college. Azzi was the best player… https://t.co/as90ipWeiK — LEXA🕷 (@missLalalisaa) August 26, 2026

“Olivia Miles should be 1 or 2 and Kelsey Mitchell should be 3 but y’all not ready for that conversation,” another WNBA fan said. “this isn’t a career discussion. The conversation is about 2026 only and Olivia Miles has led the Lynx to the best record in the league with Napheesa Collier missing most of the season.” a WNBA fan noted on X. “Caitlin at 2 is such an agenda,” one user commented. “Olivia Miles is MVP and best player on best team in WNBA. And Phee was hurt most of the season,” a netizen agreed.

There’s been a groundswell of support for Miles over the past month for MVP, but at the same time her play has cooled a bit as Clark and A’ja Wilson’s stats have been consistent with the load they carry for their teams.

Kelsey Mitchell At No. 8 Is Disrespectful: Her & Clark Will Split MVP Votes

Things really got serious when fans noticed that Kelsey Mitchell was ranked six spots below Clark as a player, despite leading the Fever in scoring and single-handedly taking them on a playoff run last season when Clark was out injured.

This is the most egregious shit I’ve ever seen 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UM17y3fkxA — Loki (@babyfacelex95) August 27, 2026

Mitchell will never get the respect she deserves playing alongside Clark in the same backcourt. The dynamic duo will probably split MVP votes allowing either Miles to grab her first or Wilson to grab her fifth. Paige Bueckers has not outplayed Mitchell this season. Brother has Jackie Young who somehow worked her way to fifth best player in the “W.”