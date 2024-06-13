The Real WNBA MVP Contenders So Far This 2024 Season: Where Do Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier Rank?

[Note: There’s no subhed for Breanna Stewart at No. 4. We simply skip hers and make Alyssa Thomas No. 4, so we’re out of order at that point …]

The WNBA season is well underway as we are a third of the way through the 36-game schedule. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson are just a few of the rookies who have distinguished themselves and become significant pieces in their team’s plans.

However, there is still a pecking order in the WNBA as far as talent on the floor goes, and these players are the leading MVP candidates at this time, according to The Shadow League.

1. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson is the front-runner for MVP right now, but just barely.

She’s been the consensus MVP of the league since the season began. Her sneaker deal with Nike finally gave her the exposure she’s been longing for.

She is the best player on the two-time defending champions Las Vegas Aces. She’s leading the league in scoring at 28 ppg both as an All-Star and a walking double-double player.

This year, she is averaging 28.3 points and 11.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and almost three blocks per game. She’s also second in the league to Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings in shot attempts per game. Wilson is taking nearly 21 shots per game, and only 1.4 of them per game are threes.

Wilson is in her bag for a team that is 60-16 over the past two seasons, and they are the betting favorites to win a third title in a row. But her team is a mediocre 5-5 with some bad losses to bottom-rung teams in the WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces Have Lost Three In A Row For First Time Since 2019

They have lost three in a row for the first time since 2019, so everything isn’t peachy. The Aces don’t look like the same team that won back-to-back championships. That’s the only negative against Wilson’s MVP campaign. Winning is high on the list of boxes that need to be checked for MVP.

A’ja is thriving, but the offense isn’t clicking as it should with such an array of decorated weapons. But the most glaring issue is they are sixth in a 12-team league in defensive rating, so overall Wilson needs more help on that end.

Offensively, as three-point shooting becomes a more important part of the game, the Aces might want to give some more shots to Kelsey Plum or Tiffany Clark or Jackie Young. Plum is the only bona fide three-point shooter, but her field goal percentage and percentage on threes are below 36 percent. Young’s hitting less than 29 percent of her threes.

2. Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kayla McBride is a dominant, modern-day weapon for a Lynx team that is leading the WNBA in scoring at 86.7 points per game. The Lynx are also first in assists per game (25), as well as second in blocks (5.8) and steals (9.7).

Efficiency is the keyword with her. She’s 22nd in the WNBA in shot attempts per game, but she’s 12th overall in scoring and first in three-point shooting, nailing 51.7 percent. She’s also leading the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (3.8). Kelsey Plum is second (3.3). Add three rebounds, about four assists and two steals to the mix, plus the fact that the Lynx has the best record in the Western Conference (9-3), and McBride is a definite MVP candidate.

3. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

If not for teammate Napheesa Collier, McBride would be much higher on most people’s MVP ballots.

Collier, who will be playing for Team USA in Paris, is the leading scorer and rebounder on the Lynx. While McBride hits Steph Curry-style daggers at clutch moments in games and makes opposing teams have to account for her on the court at every moment, Collier is the superstar workhorse.

She’s fourth in the league in scoring at 20.8 points per game. She’s third in rebounding, averaging 10.9 boards. She also gives you almost four assists a game, a couple of steals and a block or two. She is a product of Geno Auriemma’s UConn hoops factory and is bred to play winning hoops.

Although she plays inside often, Collier is 11th in the WBA in three-point shooting percentage at just under 38 percent (37.8).

McBride and Collier have combined to give the Lynx the most dynamic duo in the Western Conference this season.

Breanna Stewart was a three-time National Player of the Year and four-time NCAA Champion at UConn. Her WNBA dominance has been similar. “Stewie” is the reigning WNBA MVP and has the Liberty back and rolling through the Eastern Conference as they try to avenge last season’s WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

She’s seventh in scoring (18.7 ppg) and tied for sixth in rebounds per game (9.4) which is per usual for her. She’s sharing the scoring load with sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu, and they have the Liberty sitting at 11-2, second in the East.

The Liberty is second because the Connecticut Sun leads the way at 10-1. The dynamic and married duo of WNBA’s fifth all-time leading scorer DeWanna Bonner and double-double machine Alyssa Thomas.

4. Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Thomas is first in assists (8.5) and fourth in rebounding (10.4 pg) in the WNBA. Both will garner MVP consideration if the Connecticut Sun continues to win and challenge the Liberty for Eastern Conference supremacy.

5. Dearica Hamby (L.A. Sparks)

The L.A. Sparks aren’t winning, but Dearica Hamby is averaging 20 points and tied for the league lead in rebounds while shooting a sizzling 48 percent on threes. The 6-foot-3 forward, in her ninth season out of Wake Forest has blossomed after averaging less than 10 points per game throughout her career.

She will be an important part of a Sparks team that is steadily improving and coming off a huge win over the Las Vegas Aces. Rookie bucket-getter Rickea Jackson and blockmaster Cameron Brink are distinguishing themselves on a team with a nice blend of veterans and youth.

6. Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Kahleah Copper is a walking bucket for the Phoenix Mercury. She’s third in the W in scoring (24.0 ppg), scoring at a crazy clip for a team with WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi still getting it done at 41. Add in 6-foot-8 Brittney Griner, who just returned to action and will make the team way more formidable coming out of some great reps in the Olympic Games this summer.

Phoenix is 6-6 now, but watch out for one last magical run from Taurasi, and Copper will be the lead baller to get them there. She’s also hitting 39.3 percent of her threes on more than seven attempts per game and will continue to leave her mark on this MVP race.

Honorable Mention:



Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.2 points and nearly eight rebounds per game for the Seattle Storm, who are 8-4 and second in the Western Conference to Minnesota. She and Jewell Lloyd, the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 ppg, put up a lot of shots and carry the underrated Storm